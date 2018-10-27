LAFAYETTE — Confidence and yardage came in big bunches early for Louisiana-Lafayette against Arkansas State Saturday. The Cajuns were brimming with it at the end of the game when they really needed it.
The Cajuns pounded their way into the end zone for the winning score on Trey Ragas’ 2-yard run with 1:18 left for a 47-43 victory over the Red Wolves at Cajun Field.
The Cajuns’ battered defense, which allowed 478 yards, then rose up and forced four straight incompletions to seal the victory and lift UL-Lafayette into a first-place tie with Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference West Division.
“You’ve got to run the ball to win the game,” said Ragas, the league’s leading rusher who had 54 yards on 18 carries. “We kept pounding them. I knew I had to get in. They’re not about to stop me for 2 yards.”
UL-Lafayette (4-4, 2-2 in SBC) rushed for 228 yards and had scoring runs of 65 yards by Elijah Mitchell and 72 by Raymond Calais in the first quarter. But it was the final drive where the offense showed its toughness. Quarterback Andre Nunez kept the drive alive with a 13-yard completion to Ja’Marcus Bradley on 4th-and-5 from midfield. The Cajuns covered the final 35 yards on running plays with two penalties added in for more degree of difficulty.
Ragas carried the ball the final three plays for 4, 7 and the final 2 yards with ASU calling timeouts to give it a chance to respond. The teams combined for 1,025 yards of offense and 49 first downs. The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter.
Nunez completed 18 of 26 passes for 295 yards while Mitchell caught six for 121 yards, including a 64-yard scoring reception, and Jarrod Jackson four for 129. Mitchell ran seven times for 121 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter after a targeting hit knocked him into the metal chain crew staff. Bradley also set up the winning drive with a 31-yard kickoff return after the visitors took the lead with 5:48 left.
“We’re getting better,” said first-year Cajuns coach Billy Napier. “We’re gaining confidence. We’ve caught fire a little bit. The test now is to see how we handle it.”
Arkansas State (4-4, 1-3) took its first lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Justice Hansen hit Kirk Merritt, who prepped at Destrehan High School, on a slant over the middle for a 73-yard scoring play with 10:51 left.
The Cajuns took it right back when Nunez drilled a pass over the middle to Jackson, who split three defenders on a 53-yard scoring play with 8:47 to play. Nunez’ pass on the two-point try was batted down, leaving the home team up 40-35.
The Red Wolves answered behind the passing of Hansen, who connected on two passes for 45 yards total. Marcel Murray put the visitors back on top with a 7-yard run and the two-point conversion pass from Hansen to Warren Wand made it 43-40.