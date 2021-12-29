UL’s athletic department isn’t confirming, but multiple reports have former UL player and assistant coach LaMar Morgan on his way back home to be the program’s new defensive coordinator.
The 36-year-old Morgan, who played safety for the Cajuns from 2003-07, was most recently the cornerbacks coach at Vandebilt this past season.
Morgan was a college teammate of new UL head coach Michael Desormeaux as the program continues to focus on limiting the transition period since Napier’s departure for Florida by hiring another familiar face with strong ties to the program.
It’s the second time the native of Copperas Cove, Texas has returned to Cajun Country since his playing days.
He joined Billy Napier’s staff coaching the cornerbacks for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In his second season in Lafayette, UL’s secondary ranked second nationally in lowest opposing quarterback rating (100.81), sixth in passing yards (170.6), 12th in turnover margin and fourth in turnovers with 23, including 16 interceptions.
Morgan’s coaching career actually began at Vanderbilt as a graduate assistant in 2012. After two seasons in that role, Morgan spent two seasons as the secondary coach at Western Carolina.
That was followed by two seasons coaching the safeties at ULM and one year as the safeties coach at Houston 2018.