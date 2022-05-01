Former UL quarterback Levi Lewis wasn’t surprised at all when he was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lewis had talks with the organization prior to the NFL draft.
In fact, Lewis had already met Seattle’s general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback analyst.
“Everyone except the owner,” Lewis said. “They showed the interest. They showed that they wanted me.”
Lewis was one of three former UL standouts to sign an undrafted free agent contract, along with defensive end Chauncey Manac with the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Ferrod Gardner with the Washington Commanders.
Gardner will be a teammate of former UL safety Percy Butler, who was picked in the fourth round Saturday by Washington.
Lewis goes to a Seattle quarterback scene that no longer includes Russell Wilson. In that trade, Denver sent Drew Lock to the Seahawks, who also signed Geno Smith.
“This is a good opportunity for anyone coming out of college and going into the league where the starting quarterback leaves and you’ve got two guys battling for a position,” Lewis said. “You can come in and battle for that spot as well.”
While Lewis said he watched all three days of the NFL draft closely, Manac did not.
“Stayed away from it,” Manac said. “I started watching it toward the end in like the sixth and seventh round and I obviously watched when Max (Mitchell) and Percy (Butler) got picked. I’m so proud of those guys.”
Manac said he was “a little surprised” the Packers took him.
Either way, Manac is focused on taking advantage of his opportunity.
“I’m just glad that I got this opportunity,” Manac said. “That’s all I wanted was an opportunity.
“That’s the whole point. You’ve got to know after training that you’re ready. When you get an opportunity like this, you have to be ready for it. I feel like I’m ready for it.”
Manac is coming off his best season with the Cajuns with 57 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Manac said he’s determined to put his best foot forward like he has since his career ended at UL.
“I just feel like working hard and going in there knowing you have to take a grown man’s job and you have to put in the work,” Manac said. “I feel like if you put in the work and do everything you can as far as film study and going hard at practice and the coaches are seeing that, I feel like what else can you do?”
Likewise, Lewis plans to continue his dedicated approach like he did throughout his college career.
“Getting to know the offense, getting to know everyone around the building and putting in the hours — from late nights to early mornings,” Lewis said. “Just getting the job done for the guys, the staff and everyone in the building believes in me and they’re invested and they know I can lead the team in the right direction.
“To win Super Bowls and to catch up to Tom (Brady). That’s the goal.”