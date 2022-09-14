The numbers in UL’s offensive backfield remain high and could be getting even higher pretty soon.
Even for a program that strongly believes in utilizing its depth chart, playing two quarterbacks and four running backs before mop-up time seems like a little much.
From what we’ve seen through two weeks for the Ragin’ Cajuns, though, it may be possible.
The 'two quarterbacks' part of that is certainly the case.
So far, Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge are a combined 42-of-64 passing for 551 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
For the record, Levi Lewis was 47-of-73 passing for 586 yards with three TDs and no interceptions through two games last season.
“It’s going really well with those two,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
In addition to both playing well when called upon, the Cajuns love the idea of having a seasoned signal-caller if either one goes down with an injury.
And there’s no indication it’s causing chemistry problems, so those who hate the concept better get used to it.
“Those two guys have handled it great,” Desormeaux said. “We talked about it from the very beginning with them and told Chandler from the very beginning, ‘Hey man, Ben deserves to play,’ and he looked at me and said, ‘Yeah.’ Ben’s been great. They communicate on the sidelines. They talk about what they’re seeing.
“They give really good feedback. They get each other ready to go. They cheer for each other as much as anybody.”
Unlike most similar scenarios, it’s not so much about giving opponents two quarterbacks to prepare for. With UL, it’s really about properly rewarding the work put in by both quarterbacks.
“At the end of the day, we just have to have faith in whoever is playing,” wide receiver Michael Jefferson said. “We all put in the work in the summer, we all work in the spring. We’ve all put in the work. So at the end of the day, whoever steps on the field, we’ve got faith in them. Them guys put in the same work we put in, so once we step on the field, it doesn’t matter who steps on the field.”
It’s a little more complicated at running back, however, where there are more mouths to feed with significantly fewer touches.
Since Billy Napier arrived in 2018, UL has typically utilized a three-headed monster at that spot. That figured to be the case this season, as well.
Through two games, though, four backs have between 11 and 19 carries and between 50 and 91 yards rushing — Terrence Williams (19-91), Chris Smith (19-77, 1 TD), Jacob Kibodi (14-63) and Dre’lyn Washington (11-50, 1 TD).
Unlike the quarterback situation, not all four of the backs sport similar styles. Smith is a speed back, while Williams, Kibodi and Washington all pack a punch.
“Yeah, you really could,” UL running backs coach Matt Bergeron said of a potential four-man rotation. “All four of those guys have done a great job, and I think they all deserve to play. They all have their little niche.
“Dre’lyn is a powerful little back and he can run. Yeah, you really could. It just kind of goes by the week — how practice goes.”
After losing Montrell Johnson to Florida, Emani Bailey to TCU and freshman Kendrell Williams to a spring knee injury, there are many questions about the position’s depth.
Yet to the surprise of many UL fans, this year’s running backs stable actually has 94 more yards through two games than a year ago — 272 compared to 178 in 2021.
With that said, last year’s backs ran for 250 in the week three win over Ohio, but it’ll require 156 yards rushing at Rice on Saturday to keep pace.
It was late, but Washington showed his progress with 45 yards on eight carries last Saturday to put his name in the mix.
“He kind of started camp slow and then he came on strong about four or five practices in and he’s never stopped,” Bergeron said of Washington. “He’s come a long way. He’s done a great job. I’m really proud of the way he’s worked. He’s also doing things better even off the field. His grades are improving. Everything has been really good. He’s doing a really good job. I’m really proud of that kid.”
With what Williams, Smith and Kibodi have already showed, if Washington continues to progress, it could be tough decisions each week.
Making those choices even tougher is none of them are lacking in other areas of the position.
“No, they’re all doing their job in terms of protection,” Bergeron said. “They all know it really well. They’re not scared to stick it in there and get physical, which is nice. And they all catch the ball really well.
“That’s not really determining anything. It’s just kind of where the game is and how you feel about it and who’s hot. All of that kind of plays into it.”
So if you buy the logic there’s strength in numbers, the Cajuns’ crowded depth chart at quarterback and running back may be able to overcome their lack of seasoning in those areas in the long run.