LITTLE ROCK The weather outside Jack Stephens Arena in Little Rock on Thursday was cold as ice.
With the streets covered in ice and the streets closed, the crowd was almost non-existent, and the visiting UL Ragin’ Cajuns kind of made themselves at home with a dominating 75-51 road win over the Trojans.
The victory improved the Cajuns to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in league play, while Little Rock dropped to 7-12 and 2-5.
UL’s inside game ruled the show, outrebounding the Trojans 41-18 and scoring 46 points in the paint.
Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba led that charge with much of the damage in the paint. Brown led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and nine rebounds.
Akwuba added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with nine boards.
Neither team shot it well from behind the arc, but Kentrell Garnett did hit three of them for nine points.
The game was tight until late in the first half. Little Rock led 19-18 with 3:28 left until halftime.
Brayan Au’s layup at 3:16 gave UL a 20-19 lead and the Cajuns never trailed again.
Little Rock didn’t score again for the rest of the half and UL took a 24-19 lead into intermission.