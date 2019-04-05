Throughout last year’s offseason, the biggest question surrounding the UL Ragin’ Cajuns – besides the starting quarterback of course – was if the defense could get better.

It certainly had a lot of room to improve after giving up 40 points and 492.7 yards per game during the 2017 season.

+2 UL's LaMar Morgan relishes 'awesome' opportunity to coach at his alma mater UL second-year football coach Billy Napier is grateful he only lost one assistant coach off his first staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Linebacker Jacques Boudreaux remembers well all of those doubts and concerns.

He also witnessed the defense's level of play improve under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts last season, dropping to 34.2 points and 435.9 yards a game.

Now preparing for his senior season, Boudreaux is expecting an even bigger leap forward.

“We obviously had a new coaching staff coming in,” Boudreaux said of last year’s offseason. “A lot of people had questions about us. What are we going to do? What are we going to look like on defense? You know, the year before last, we weren’t that great on defense. We had a lot of question marks.”

Individually, Boudreaux played a role in the unit’s progression, increasing his tackle totals from 58 as a sophomore to 93 a year ago.

Versatility allows Ferrod Gardner to create needed impact on Cajuns Second-year UL football coach Billy Napier isn’t shy about proclaiming how much he values versatility in his players.

It was a smooth transition year for Boudreaux personally and for the unit as a whole.

“With this new staff, a lot of guys bought in and myself, I bought in as well,” said the Holy Cross High product. “Playing alongside guys like Ferrod (Gardner) and Justin Middleton and Lorenzo (McCaskill), I think it just made my job a whole lot easier just to be able to flow and just be able to feel the game, and just go out there and play.”

In his mind, one factor was paramount in the defense’s upgrade.

“That new coaching staff got us in a mental mindset of really studying film,” Boudreaux said. “That is something that really needs to be issued into today’s game of football. With the intense film study, it allows me to play at a faster rate.

“I thank them for teaching me how to do that. As a whole defense, I think we’re coming along good and I think we’re going to be something special to see this year.”

+2 UL receiver 'Bam' Jackson primed to deliver encore season after breakthrough junior year With only two catches through the first two games last fall, Jarrod "Bam" Jackson said he was frustrated with the way his junior season began.

Simply offering film study as a reason for improvement isn’t digging deep enough, says Boudreaux. It was more about learning how to watch film properly.

“We have guest speakers inside the coaching staff that talks to us about different situations,” Boudreaux said. “This week, we had situation expert and (safeties) coach (Patrick) Toney brought up a good point. He mapped out a sheet, like what you should watch on Monday.

“Monday you watch first down or second down, and just every other day you’d start with something different. So on Tuesday, it would be third down. Thursday, gold zone, red zone … just the little things we just need to keep on doing.”

Napier said it didn’t take very long for him to gain respect for Boudreaux’s approach to the game.

+2 Safety position will likely be the 'X' factor for UL's defense in fall The grand plan for year two of the Billy Napier era at UL is to make a giant leap forward after a 7-7 first season.

“The first thing I appreciate about Jacques is his consistency,” Napier said. “There’s no question about his urgency and his intensity. He’s very intentional about his work each and every day. He’s got discipline. He’s a great communicator and he’s productive. He makes tons of tackles. He has a knack for finding the ball.”

UL’s head coach sees Boudreaux taking another big step forward individually as well as igniting the same effect on the defense as a whole.

“I think Jacques has had a good offseason,” Napier said. “He’s bigger. He’s gained some mass. I think he’s settled in there at ‘Mike’. Overall communicating and being a quarterback of the defense and really taking that next step, anticipating and communicating at a high level.”

+2 Former walk-on Wallace has emerged as leader of UL's defense It’s almost hard to believe how drastically things have changed for UL senior safety Deuce Wallace.

Boudreaux is using this spring to believe working on his remaining weaknesses.

“Honestly, it’s really just the little things,” he said, “like using my hands better on offensive linemen, staying back and keeping my depth so I can rock out and go back over the top of plays and not bury myself in the offensive line. It’s really not big, big things. It’s little things that can make me that much better and make the linebacker room that much better.”