Catcher – The staff will try to rest sophomore Sophie Piskos as much as possible. Utility specialist Melissa Mayeux could help, but Piskos will be a workhorse.
First Base – If Taylor Roman is healthy and hits, she’ll be here a lot. With that being a big question mark, Washington transfer Stormy Kotzelnick and Mayeux are good options as well.
Second Base – This might be the most uncertain position on the club. Washington transfer Ari Quinones figures to be the best defensive option there, but Kotzelnick and Mayeux are options as well.
Shortstop – Freshman Alexa Langeliers could start here a lot if she hits and fields cleanly. Mayeux is another option here as well.
Third Base – Texas A&M transfer Jourdyn Campbell is expected to be the everyday starter here. If not, you guessed it … Mayeux.
Outfield – If freshmen Kramer Eschete and Maddie Hayden hit, field, throw and run like the staff expects, there appears to be one too many standouts in the outfield. Junior Raina O’Neal is a lock in centerfield and senior Jenna Kean is healthy and ready to play. If the infield options don’t produce, Hayden could alleviate the outfield logjam by becoming a middle infielder. Freshman Samantha Graeter may also get some time.
Pitching – Gerry Glasco insists this will be a true staff approach. Kandra Lamb is the ace, while Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman, hot-shot freshman Sam Landry and junior Karly Heath battle for starting and relief assignments. Vanessa Foreman provides a lefty specialist.
Designated Player – Walk-on freshman Laney Credeur has opened some eyes in January and will see time in this spot. Of course, there’s plenty of overflow in the outfield, first and second base to supply DP options on any day.