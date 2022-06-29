In his first season as E.D. White’s starting left tackle, Matt Broussard and the Cardinals enjoyed a banner season that didn’t end until the Division II state championship game.
Add the fact he only weighed 260 pounds and neither Broussard nor head coach Kyle Lasseigne knew how the college coaches would view his long-term potential.
What transpired shocked Broussard, who had no expectations for the attention his junior campaign produced.
“Honestly no, I would just go out there and play as hard as I could,” said Broussard, who verbally committed to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. “All of this just came after the season. I had no idea that any of this would happen. It just all happened all of a sudden.”
Lasseigne knew the skill set was there.
“He played well for us last year,” he said. “I didn’t know how that was going to translate, because he was a little undersized. But he had a really good summer, made the camp circuit and he played well. He put on some weight and I think that opened some eyes.”
One of the camps he attended was in Lafayette and as soon as UL offered, Broussard was ready to accept.
“Right before he went to the UL camp, he told me that, if they offer, that’s where he wanted to go,” Lasseigne said. “He didn’t hesitate. He had his mind made up and it happened.
“I’m just grateful that he’s going to get that opportunity.”
Broussard is part of a UL commitment list that also includes: Woodlawn running back Jay'Veon Haynes; Aldine, Texas, wide receiver Justin Williams; Riverside Academy running back Elijah Davis; Belle Chasse cornerback Jeremiah Moses; and the Destrehan duo of wide receiver Daniel Blood and offensive lineman Landry Cannon as 2023 UL commitments thus far.
These days, Broussard is 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and ready to make the move to guard at the collegiate level after one more season as a left tackle in E.D. White’s triple option, Wing-T-style attack.
“My footwork got a lot better throughout the season and I think I improved at blocking linebackers as well – getting to the second level and locking the linebackers,” said Broussard, who also had offers from Nicholls, Southeastern, Northwestern State and ULM. “Just working on getting stronger and faster right now in the summer.”
Once college coaches saw how Broussard moved in camps after putting on 20 pounds, most of the questions ended.
“That opened some eyes,” Lasseigne said. “The concern with Matt was, was he going to be able to put on some weight for the next level and maintain his footwork?
“I’ve got to say, he’s probably got the best feet of any O-lineman I’ve ever had in 27 years. I knew he could play. I just didn’t know if he could play packing on another 20 or 30 pounds, but he proved that this summer.”
In fact, Lasseigne said Broussard has absorbed the added weight even better than expected.
“Absolutely, if you look at the kid, he’s at 280 right now and he could easily put on another 20 pounds and move just as well,” he said. “We test our kids a lot and he tested really, really, well.”
Even better, Broussard’s weight wasn’t the only thing that continued to rise during his junior school year.
“I think the thing that really set him apart is that he really developed a mean streak this year,” Lasseigne said. “He came off the ball and really moved people, and that went from all levels throughout our schedule, even against U-High and St. Thomas More, he did a really good job.”
Truthfully, Broussard isn’t sure if other schools were considering him at tackle, because his mind was set on the Cajuns all along.
“The Cajuns have always showed me love throughout my recruiting process,” he explained. “All the coaches always kept in contact with me, checking in every couple of weeks and that really meant a lot to me.
“Every since they invited me for a visit there and I went, I just fell in love with it.”