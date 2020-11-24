When 6-foot-5, 333-pound Tayland Humphrey transferred to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns from Florida International prior to the 2019 season, there were many questions to be answered, much progress to be made and a few issues to address.

For starters, would he be eligible to play right away? As it turned out, Humphrey wasn’t available all of last season.

The next step for the big defensive tackle from Klein Oak in the Houston area was learning and adhering to the rules and regulations of coach Billy Napier’s program.

He’s done that.

“I’m proud of Tayland,” Napier said. "I think Tayland has really grown up as a person. Tayland came here – fresh start - and really bought in to how we do things here. He’s been awarded a scholarship as a result of that.”

So much so, in fact, that Humphrey said in August that he’s “turned over a new leaf and I feel like this is a new Tayland.”

Still, there were a few other details that had to be worked out.

Humphrey had to learn that his teammates are his friends, even if they happen to line up on the other side of the ball in practice.

In other words, when UL’s redshirt senior defensive tackle caught an Arkansas State running back by the jersey and spun him around “like a rag doll” before depositing him on the Cajun Field turf for a short game on Nov. 5, Napier knew he’d seen that before.

“We don’t let him do that in practice, although I’d be lying if I said he’s never done that before,” Napier laughed. “He is a good teammate. He’s learned how to practice. He’s learned that we’re on the same team out there in practice. I think that’s been part of the progression with him.”

Needless to say, the mammoth Humphrey enjoys throwing his weight around on the field.

“It’s pretty satisfying,” he said. “I like using my height and weight and that was my first time being able to slam a dude without getting in trouble in practice.”

During his junior college days, Humphrey said he once knocked a running back out cold on the field after a hit.

Deep down, Humphrey is often tempted to look at all ball carriers as the enemy.

“Really all of them,” he said when asked which UL running back gets it more in practice. “They all catch an equal beating.”

UL’s coaches, though, delivered a stern message early on there’s a line not to be crossed.

“They got the message across pretty quick,” Humphrey said. “It happened one time. After that time, it was over with, because we’re not who were are without everybody being on the team.”

Unfortunately for UL’s opponents this season, the Cajuns’ coaching staff has taught Humphrey many things about football as well since he arrived on campus.

So dramatic has his transformation been, Humphrey said he now sees the game through completely different glasses.

No longer is it merely a survival of the strongest contest.

“The way I see it from a different point of view,” he explained. “I approach the game from a more mental standpoint now. It used to be all physical – just go out there and dominate. Now it’s more from a mental aspect … ‘OK, so they’re in this formation, they’re going to run this play … they’ve got him lined up here, so I know they’re going there.’

“It’s reading plays.”

Humphrey said the impetus for him improving in that area didn’t come from just one coach.

“Really it’s just all the coaches from the defensive coordinator all the way down to the defensive graduate assistants,” he said. “They all push me. They always ask me questions about film. They’re always on everybody’s case about watching film. So watching film is a big deal.”

So far in seven games this season, Humphrey has collected 20 tackles, including two stops behind the line.

“I think Tayland has done a nice job,” Napier said. “He’s certainly made an impact on our defense.”

Indeed, his statistics only begin to tell the story of the impact he’s made on the defense this season.

Rarely is he not doubled teamed.

“What I like about it (nose guard) the most is I know is that I’m so dominant that if I get a one-on-one block, I will win,” Humphrey explained. “And I know if I get a double-team, I’ll be able to hold the double-team and the linebackers – with Ferrod (Gardner), Zo (Lorenzo McCaskill), Jourdan (Quibodeaux) – will come behind me and come through the gap and make the play … TFL in the backfield.”

While some were concerned how Humphrey would handle his desires to be dominate on the field, Napier has been impressed with his defensive tackle’s maturity.

“Yes, I’m pretty good at pushing the envelope and controlling what I do,” Humphrey said. “I’m good at not getting 15 yards and controlling my emotions.

“I like to stay cautious in what I do. I like to be more tentative what I like to put on film.”

Naturally, having over-aggressive defensive players isn’t the worst thing for coaches to deal with.

“We haven’t had that problem him,” Napier said. “I’d like to have that problem with a lot of players, but no, Tayland is really a guy who has pretty good perspective. I really believe that. It’s something he’s had to learn, but Saturday in the fall between the lines is an opportunity for him to kind of cut it loose and play. And he does that.”

Through the entire process, Humphrey said he’s learned to love his time at UL.

“It’s going really well,” he said. “I’m enjoying it more than I thought I would with my teammates, being on the road and being around each other. I didn’t know I would enjoy it this much.”

After transferring from FIU, Humphrey explained he “wasn’t comfortable with the coaches. There were a lot of trust issues. So I decided to leave.”

Trust hasn’t been a problem with coaches or teammates in Lafayette.

“It’s just the ability to just trust everybody,” said Humphrey, who said he'll talk to the coaching staff after the season to decide if he's returning to UL or taking his chances with the NFL next year. “That’s the main thing. You want to be out there with people that you trust. I trust all my brothers. I know I’m going to be in my gap and I know the rest of us is going to have the gap behind me and Ferrod is going to have the gap in front of me.

“It’s just developing that trust and knowing your teammate is going to be there when you need them.”

And although his first instinct as a football player is to be the king of the mountain, Humphrey has learned the value of teamwork.

“I feel like they put me in a better position to win,” he said. “They put me around a lot better players. In my last schools, I really didn’t have this type of atmosphere and this type of platform to be on. We didn’t have this type of structure that we have here.”