For those going to Cajun Field for Saturday’s season opener against Southeastern expecting to see something very different in the home debut of head coach Michael Desormeaux, it might have been a little disappointing.
The way the UL Ragin’ Cajuns performed in the 24-7 victory over the Lions was actually … well, pretty much as usual.
On one hand, that’s a good thing. After all, the Cajuns are the defending Sun Belt Conference champions and own the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games.
“We’re going to be happy when we win,” Desormeaux said. “It’s that simple. These kids, you have to understand all the things these kids have heard for nine months. All they’ve heard is about who’s not here … all they’ve heard is about how they can’t go out there and keep the streak going.
“All they’ve heard is that we’ve lost too much to keep going. We’re going to be happy when we win. That’s what I told them. Was it perfect? Heck no. I knew it wasn’t going to be perfect. The effort was unbelievable.”
On the other hand, some fans were likely hoping for the offense to score more than 17 points.
The Cajuns are now 35-5 since the start of the 2019 season. Many of those wins were exactly like Saturday’s game played out. The offense had its moments, the special teams made a few big plays and the defense cleaned it all up.
Starting quarterback Chandler Fields was leading the parade for wanting more.
“I love our defense and I love how they hold teams to very little points, but I was frustrated,” Fields said. “I want to score 50 points every game, so I was pretty frustrated, but I had to keep my composure and just keep helping the guys and lead them to a win.”
In his first game as a starter, Fields was 13-of-20 passing for 173 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Like everybody, I thought he did a lot of really good things and I thought there were some that he left out there a little bit,” Fields said. “But that’s football. That’s playing quarterback.
“There’s a couple things in there that certainly we want to get fixed – some of the progressions and things like that, but I thought Chandler did a really good job.”
There was one play in particular that was still eating at Fields shortly after the game.
“I hate having regrets after a game, but I regret one play,” he revealed. “I had Michael Jefferson running down the sideline on the right side, and I threw it too far out to the right toward the sideline. That made me mad. I was upset about that.”
Some might have been a bit deflated by the running game putting up 133 rushing yards.
More importantly, the running game was stuffed short in two key short-yardage situations.
“I think the movements kind of in short yardage when they loaded the box, we’ve talked about it a little bit, I think that’s where we’re going to have a little bit of learning to do, a little bit of growing to do,” Desormeaux explained.
“Those veteran groups that have played a lot of snaps together – even though some of these guys are vets – they get used to handling those things on the run. Our kids fixed it on the sidelines. I think the loaded boxes are always going to be tricky for us getting started.”
But folks, not posting powerful rushing totals early on isn’t a new thing for the Cajuns.
During last year’s 13-1 season, UL’s offense only rushed for 76 yards in the loss to Texas and was limited to 90 yards in the nailbiter over Nicholls.
Terrence Williams showed some nice flashes with 61 yards on 10 carries and so did Jacob Kibodi with 27 yards on six tries.
“We’ll continue to work through it,” Desormeaux said. “I thought for the most part the identifications and things like that were really good. We just have to handle some of the movements a little bit better.”
The one thing that was exactly the same as most of those other 34 wins over the past three-plus seasons is winning the turnover battle. Kaleb Carter recovered the one fumble in the game, but there were no interceptions or disaster plays.
“Going into every game, you want to win the turnover battle,” Fields said. “I think it’s like an 80% chance you win, if you win the turnover battle and we did that.
“I looked at Ben (Wooldridge) at the end of the game when the clock was ticking and I was like, ‘Great job man, we didn’t turn over the ball.’ We picked up one fumble that happened. It was a big hit, but that was really the one scare we had at a turnover.”
Unfortunately, another similar aspect was a field goal was missed, leading to a later field goal attempt being passed up. Still, the special teams units delivered the one dynamic play – Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return – and was solid in coverage to get a win in the end.
“It felt good,” Garror said. “It always feels good to get a ‘W’, but we know it wasn’t a good ‘W’, it wasn’t a pretty ‘W’, so we’ve got to come out and fix our stuff for next week for the next game.”