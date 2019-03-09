When you lose six of your first seven games, the .500 mark suddenly seems so far away.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns got hot and came close.

But the Loyola-Marymount Lions had other ideas Saturday afternoon at Russo Park, keeping the Cajuns under .500 and snapping UL's five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory.

“It’s one of those things that you just don’t drive in runs when you have a chance to drive in runs,” Robichaux said. “That’s what it comes down to. Did their pitchers do good? They did good, but we had our chances, right?

“We had first and third with one out. We had a couple of hit-and-runs that were fouled out instead of getting the runners up to second. Then we’ve got another chance to drive in a run after we (sacrificed) up the runner but failed to drive in the run.”

Unlike some previous games in which the Cajuns stranded double-digit runners in losses, Lions pitching limited UL to just five hits and two walks.

Josh Agnew got the win after giving up just one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 6⅓ innings. Matt Voelker got the save with a perfect ninth.

After scoring 16 runs in a win at McNeese State on Wednesday and five more at home Friday, Robichaux elected to swing away in the fifth.

The Cajuns (6-8), who face LMU at noon Sunday in the series finale, had just scored their first run when Orynn Veillon tripled and came home on Sebastian Toro’s groundout.

After a Hayden Cantrelle walk and Todd Lott single, Jonathan Windham faced runners on the corners and one out after a three-run game the night before.

So Robichaux gave him the nod to swing away — but this time, he popped out in foul territory, and a flyout followed, keeping the Cajuns behind 2-1.

“Well, maybe you could have bunted right there, but we just felt that he could make contact,” Robichaux said. “He had a good night (Friday). He made contact. Get the run in. He just didn’t make contact.”

UL later stranded two in the eighth, but a strikeout ended that threat.

The other issue in Saturday’s loss was left-handed starter Dalton Horton having his worst start of the season, giving up two runs in 3⅔ innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

“He (Horton) got to two strikes, but his 1-2 and 2-2 pitches were big misses,” Robichaux said. “Then they eventually started to jump his fastball. Usually he’s ahead in the count and can finish. Today, he just couldn’t finish when he got to 1-2 and 2-2.”

The highlight of the day was sophomore right-hander Jacob Schultz providing 4⅓ innings, allowing just one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

“He’s ahead in the strike zone,” Robichaux said of Schultz’s success. “He’s strike one, strike two.”

The one run he allowed was after a leadoff hit batsman that scored on Michael Leaumont’s watch.

That did little to diminish how good Schultz has been, as he left the game with a 1.11 ERA.

“We knew he was going to be good, but he’s been able to be really good,” Robichaux said. “We knew he had a chance with that sinker. He’s got some of the best sink on the team. He can pitch in really well.

“Early in the year, he was kind of running from the strike zone in the fall. That worried us a little bit. But he got back in the strike zone in the spring and then he took off from there.”