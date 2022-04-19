URBANA, Illinois – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns were one out away from a road win over Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, and then it disappeared.
But freshman shortstop Alexa Langeliers turned those frowns into smiles with a clutch two-out, two-run double on a 3-2 pitch in the top of the eighth to vault the Cajuns to a 4-2 win over the Illini.
The Cajuns improved to 31-10 with the win, while Illinois dropped to 26-14.
UL’s long road trip continues at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana.
Meghan Schorman was the winning pitcher after throwing two shutout innings on two hits, no walks and three strikeouts in relief of Sam Landry.
Kandra Lamb actually started the game for UL and gave up one unearned run on a throwing error on two hits with no walks and one strikeout in one inning.
Landry took over and lasted five innings, giving up only one run on one hit, one walk and striking out four. Landry left the game with a base runner that scored the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Cajuns scored the game’s first run two batters into the game when Stormy Kotzelnick doubled and scored on Maddi Hayden’s RBI single.
But UL wouldn’t score again until the sixth when Ari Quinones singled with one out and scored on a two-out, bases-loaded passed ball.
UL outhit Illinois 10-5 in the win. Both teams made one error.
In the eighth, Sophie Piskos singled with one out and was quickly forced out at second base. Karly Heath reached on an error to keep the inning alive to make room for Langeliers’ heroics.