UL red-shirt freshman pitcher Logan Savoy couldn’t encore his encouraging performance in last week’s win over Southeastern Louisiana.
The productive lineup the Ragin’ Cajuns enjoyed from the week before wasn’t there, settling for only three runs on seven hits.
So for one night anyway, UL’s season-long pursuit of a winning record hit a speed bump Tuesday night at Russo Park when Louisiana Tech completed the season sweep of the Cajuns with an 11-3 win over UL.
"Poor job by our pitching staff tonight," UL coach Tony Robichaux said. "That's what did us in."
Savoy’s start ended with one out in the fifth, allowing five runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout in 4.1 innings.
The bad news didn’t stop there for Cajun pitching. Coming off his first two bad outings of the season, Jacob Schultz’s outing began in encouraging fashion, but ended in disaster.
Schultz ended up allowing four runs on three hits, three walks, two hit batsmen and struck out five.
As a staff, UL pitching hit six Louisiana Tech batters on the day.
"We pitched them well down there," Robichaux said. "That's what gave us a chance to win (losing 3-2 in 10). They've been swinging the bat good. So you're going to have to lane up, but we missed too many lanes. Too many poor pitches and too many free bases again and you can't pitch away from the three-run inning. So when that happens, you're not going to win."
One thing that did continue from the successful weekend was Handsome Monica’s power game with a two-run home run in the first inning.
Brennan Breaux’s RBI single in the fifth drove home UL’s third run.
Hayden Cantrelle's streak of reaching base in 40 straight games ended with an 0-for-4 performance in Tuesday's loss.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech broke open a 2-2 game with four runs in the fifth inning. Hunter Wells ignited that inning with an RBI triple ahead of RBI singles from Tanner Huddleston and Chris Clayton.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 22-10 with the win, added three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to make it a blowout win.
Huddleston finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Parker Bates was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Wells was 2-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs.
La. Tech starter David Leal only lasted three innings, giving up two runs on two hits.
Kyle Griffen was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Jonathan Fincher pitched the final 2.1 innings to get his third save of the season for Tech.