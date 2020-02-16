Not all losses are created the same.

Just like the previous weekend’s loss to North Texas, Sunday’s 4-3 road setback at No. 7 LSU at Tiger Park understandably left UL coach Gerry Glasco wishing he didn’t have to do postgame interviews.

But once he did, his responses were very different.

“I thought they played really well all day,” Glasco said. “I was proud of our kids. We had two strikeouts and four walks. We hit the ball hard and they made some really good catches.

“I thought it was just a good slugfest — just a great college softball game. I think at the end of the year, it’s going to be a top-10 game.”

Kendall Talley shines, Summer Ellyson throws perfect game in UL's run-rule win over Lamar On a night when UL senior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson threw a six-inning perfect game, it's likely she wasn't wearing the biggest smile as…

Indeed, the day after UL beat LSU 2-1, the two went at it in a seesaw battle Sunday.

“This really helped us,” Glasco said. “This didn’t hurt us. It shows we belong and it shows LSU belongs. It’s a win-win for both programs in my opinion.”

UL starter Summer Ellyson gave up three runs on five hits, no walks and struck out six.

She yielded a two-run homer to LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants in the first and a line drive homer to catcher Morgan Cummins in the fourth.

“You learn about yourself,” Glasco said. “Like last night, LSU learned about their freshman catcher and they learned about their freshman shortstop. Those girls are ball players in the clutch.

“I’m learning about Taylor Roman. She can play and she’s showing she can play.”

Megan Kleist gave up a run in two innings of relief.

“I think we’ve just got to look as we go through the year,” Glasco said. “Last night, we were getting ready to take Kleist out and put Summer in and she got two quick outs late in the game and it seemed like she settled in.”

The Cajuns responded with a two-run third to tie the game at 2-2. Melissa Mayeux hit a solo homer to lead off the frame and Alissa Dalton later got an RBI single to drive home Kaitlyn Alderink.

For Mayeux, it was the start of a much-needed, 2-for-3 day at the plate.

“I learned about Melissa Mayeux today,” Glasco said. “Mayeux doesn’t ever have to doubt herself again. She belongs on the field at the top level of college softball. We see it in practice, but they’ve got to prove it in the game.”

Mayeux’s confidence was low after a rough day at the plate Friday.

“Personally, I feel better because two days ago, I couldn’t touch the ball, so I really wanted to come back fast and do the best that I can do,” Mayeux said.

“On Friday, I went twice to hit and I couldn’t hit the ball — nothing. I was seeing the ball, but I don’t know what happened. Yesterday, he didn’t put me in to play the game — just like in defense — and I was frustrated personally. I knew that if I was playing today, I wanted to kill the ball.”

The Cajuns tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth when Julie Rawls walked, advanced on a Sarah Hudek infield single and scored on Raina O’Neal’s force out grounder.

Kendall Talley continues big impact with big night in UL softball's win over North Dakota For anyone thinking Kendall Talley’s big performance against her former team Tuesday night was just about the sophomore left fielder facing La…

But LSU responded with the game-winning rally behind three hits, including Cummins’ RBI single to left.

“For the first test of the season, I’m thrilled with my ball club. I’m elated,” Glasco said. “We can make some adjustments. We were out of position a little bit on defense. I’ll take charge of that. We’ll get that cleaned up.

“We’ve got to be in the right spots with Kleisty on the mound there. We’re going to learn from that. You don’t learn if you don’t pay the price.”

The Cajuns are now 7-2 and will play Oklahoma State at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Birmingham, Ala.

Glasco hopes it’s not the first early-season series with LSU.

“The right things were done,” he said. “We reached out to them and they reached out to us. We made it happen. I told coach (Beth) Torina after the game that in all the things I’ve done in my softball career, I’d rate this as one of the things I’m most proud of to get our two ball clubs on the field in this format and these circumstances.”