The process of reading in between the lines continues as it comes to figuring out the Sun Belt Conference bowl picture.
On paper, the winner of Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference title game between UL and Appalachian State is going to the New Orleans Bowl.
If the Cajuns win, there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case.
If Appalachian State wins, however, different media outlets around the country have reported a potential swaying away from the “contractual obligations.”
Some have Appalachian State interested in the Belk Bowl in nearby Charlotte, N.C. Others have the Cajuns or Mountaineers heading to the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, at first, isn’t having that.
“We’re going to follow our contracts,” Gill said. “At the end of the day, it is set up that the New Orleans Bowl could get the champion. That’s my expectations, that the champion will be in the New Orleans Bowl.”
But what if the league, the bowl and the schools agree to a change?
“I’m not going to get into that in terms of speculating,” Gill said prior to Saturday’s noon game in Boone, N.C. “Those are the nature of our conversations (with New Orleans Bowl). The nature of our conversations is the winner of this game is going to the New Orleans Bowl, and we feel good about that.
“It’s a great option. It’s a great bowl. We’ve got five great bowls and we appreciate all of our bowl partners. We’re looking forward to a great game today and we’ll see who gets to spend some time on Poydras Street.”
While Gill certainly wasn’t going to verify any premature negotiations on the issue, he did take a half-step backward.
“I think at the end of the day, we’re open to any kind of conversation that makes sense for the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “At the end of the day, we want to put our teams in the best positions, but we want to respect our bowl partners and we want to make sure we want to respect the contracts that we have. That’s kind of where we are.”:
Once Saturday’s game is played, the next step after the winner is where the loser will go.
On paper, the Mobile Bowl is top priority among the four remaining bowl partners.
“Certainly in consultation with the league,” Gill explained, “as it relates to the other bowl partners, they would have priority. There’s no question about that.”
There’s also no doubt how expected Gill is about the future of Sun Belt football.
“For next year the hope is to have both of these teams that play in our championship game, ranked in the CFP,” Gill said. “We’ve got one – App. We’re real excited about that them being No. 21, but it’ll be even more special our goal for next year to have two teams ranked in the CFP. And potentially have this as a game in some ways a play-in to the New Year’s six bowl.”
The plan is for the Appalachian State’s breakthrough this year to be the start of something even bigger.
“This is a great step,” Gill said. “Hopefully, they’ll be ranked in the final poll and get to be preseason ranked next year. Then you start at a different place and it gives you more opportunities.
“It’s a progression and we’re working through that progression. I couldn’t be more pleased with how Sun Belt football has represented itself this year.”