UL junior forward Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in an 81-60 win over ULM last Saturday at the Cajundome to earn Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors.
The Baton Rouge native went 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point line and was 10-for-12 from the free throw line as he helped the Cajuns snap a four-game losing streak. The former University High product scored 19 points in the first half. Johnson added a team-high seven rebounds while blocking three shots with two assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play.
He's averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game for the Cajuns this season.