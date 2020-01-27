ACA.ulhoops.0118204
UL forward Jalen Johnson (1) was honored as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after his career-high 27 points in Saturday's win over ULM.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

UL junior forward Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in an 81-60 win over ULM last Saturday at the Cajundome  to earn Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors.

The Baton Rouge native went 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point line and was 10-for-12 from the free throw line as he helped the Cajuns snap a four-game losing streak. The former University High product scored 19 points in the first half. Johnson added a team-high seven rebounds while blocking three shots with two assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play.

He's averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game for the Cajuns this season.

