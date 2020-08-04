The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday that its football season will begin over Labor Day weekend with eight conference games with an option for each school to add as many as four nonconference opponents
The timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member, the conference said in a prepared statement after meeting in New Orleans.
The Sun Belt will host a championship game Dec. 5 between the East Division and West Division champions, although the date of the championship game could be adjusted.
The SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 10 have also declared their respective plans for the season. The SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12 opted for conference-only schedules, while the ACC is doing conference, plus one non-conference opponent. It remains unclear where the SBC will draw opponents from for non-conference games.
The Cajuns were scheduled to play Missouri on Nov. 21.
Appalachian State will potentially still play Wake Forest on Sept. 11, but won’t be playing Wisconsin on Sept. 19.
Arkansas State lost Howard on Sept. 12 and a road trip to Michigan on Sept. 19.
Coastal Carolina lost South Carolina on Sept. 5 and potentially a home game against Kansas on Sept. 26. The Big 12 hasn’t announced its plan yet.
Georgia Southern lost a Nov. 21 date with Ole Miss.
Likewise, Georgia State won’t be playing Alabama on Sept. 12 as originally scheduled.
UL-Monroe was scheduled to play Georgia on Sept. 26 and Arkansas on Nov. 21, while South Alabama lost Grambling on Sept. 12 and Florida on Sept. 19. The SWAC announced in July that it was pushing football back to the spring semester.
Texas State has the most unique scheduling conflict as the only football team with a game scheduled before the official opening of the season with SMU set for Aug. 29.
Finally, Troy also lost a Nov. 21 date with an SEC school in Tennessee, as well as potentially a Sept. 19 date with North Carolina State.