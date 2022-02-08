UL coach Gerry Glasco has been counting down the hours to the start of the 2022 college softball season.
He lives and breathes the sport he loves. It’s his passion.
But as his No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for Friday’s 4 p.m. season opener against UAB at Lamson Park, it would be difficult for Glasco to say he knows what to expect.
“I can tell you that I am concerned how our offense is going to respond going into the season,” Glasco said. “When you have so many new faces as we do, that's the biggest question mark on our ball club."
It’s very likely the opening-day lineup will include only one starter who finished last season in the same spot: sophomore catcher Sophie Piskos.
Utility infielder Melissa Mayeux is back, and reserve outfielder Jenna Kean could be starting in right field this season. Two other familiar names are Raina O’Neal returning to center field and Taylor Roman to first base or designated player after both suffered season-ending injuries early in the 2021 season.
Everywhere else, UL softball fans will need to invest in a roster for this weekend’s 36th annual Louisiana Classics tournament that also includes North Texas, Tulsa and Texas Southern.
The combination of transfers without set positions and freshmen has left Glasco’s staff uncertain on who will be everyday starters.
As a result, the defense is a major question mark heading into the season.
"Defense is the one thing that is lagging behind," Glasco said. "That's probably a result of me being reluctant to name a starting nine. I don't plan on going into the season with a set rotation. I hope we can win enough early in the season that we can play a lot of kids at a lot of positions over the first two to three weeks. That depends on us winning."
Up the middle is pretty clear with Piskos at catcher, ace hurler Kandra Lamb in the circle and O’Neal back in center.
Texas A&M transfer Jourdyn Campbell will see the bulk of the time at third base with Mayeux being an option at every infield position on any given day.
The first priority is to determine an everyday shortstop. Freshman Alexa Langeliers and Mayeux are the top candidates. At second base, Washington transfers Ari Quinones and Stormy Kotzelnick should both get chances to impress this weekend.
The outfield likely will see speedy freshman Maddie Hayden in left and speedy senior Kean in right, while freshmen Kramer Eschete and Samantha Graeter also could get chances out there in February.
On paper, the Cajuns will have more speed than power this spring.
"Jenna Kean has had a really good preseason," Glasco said. "She has really established herself as a starter on opening day, but that's a position where we are going to have to look at some freshmen like Kramer Eschete, Samantha Graeter and Maddie Hayden needing innings because they are quality players."
Glasco said Hayden — who played shortstop in high school — could be an option at second or shortstop if needed down the road.
Kotzelnick, Roman and Mayeux are all options at first base.
"It is just how well she can get going offensively," Glasco said of Roman. "Obviously she is immensely talented and if she gets her bat going early, we’ll probably see her at first base most of the time."
Glasco has a long list of options at designated player, but walk-on Laney Credeur has stolen the show in January.
"She is a lefty,” Glasco said. “She is a low strikeout hitter. She reminds me of an Alisa Goler that I had in Georgia. That same type of hitter. Goler as a freshman hit two home runs but as a sophomore hit 24 home runs. I think she falls somewhere in between there.
"If she can keep her spot in that lineup every day, she is a kid that can hit between five and 10 home runs."
Glasco feels a little more certain about the pitching staff.
After Lamb in the first game, Glasco said to expect a different starter over the other games. He is confident the staff is deep enough to start three different arms over a weekend Sun Belt series.
In addition to Lamb, there’s Kentucky transfer Megan Schorman, true freshman Sam Landry and Karly Heath, as well as lefty specialist Vanessa Foreman.
Glasco said Heath made the decision to just pitch and hit this season after playing some outfield a year ago, so she’s another prime option at designated player.
The other big unknown on this year’s squad is new pitching coach Justin Robichaux.
At least, he’s a question mark for outsiders. Piskos has seen enough to be convinced he's a good fit.
“Justin is a godsend, honestly,” Piskos said. “He was what this program needed. He came in and he wanted to personally get to know us. He knows what he’s talking about. He honestly does. He’s good at what he does.”
Glasco also hopes the ability to return to capacity crowds at Lamson Park will bolster his young team’s progress.
"If you play at Lamson Park with the fans here in Lafayette, it is a huge thing,” Glasco said. “It's a huge advantage we feel like. It's much needed.
"Last year was a different kind of season without the fans and the impact that they can make. It is going to be really inspiring to our young fans and to the older players that have come back. We are really excited about having the fans back."