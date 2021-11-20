1. Defensive front had fun
There’s nothing more fun for a defensive front than rushing the passer, especially one getting a ton of NFL draft hype. UL’s defensive front had a blast during Saturday’s win over Liberty with seven sacks — the most for UL since 2014. Linebacker A.J. Riley, defensive tackle Mason Narcisse and safety Kam Pedescleaux chipped in with interceptions.
2. Delivered when it mattered
The Liberty defense was as advertised. The Cajuns offense had seven three-and-outs and had trouble protecting the quarterback at times. But each time the game tested the offense, it delivered. It converted three times in five tries on fourth down, and most importantly, when Liberty narrowed the gap to 21-14 early in the third quarter, the offense responded with a 74-yard touchdown drive to end that momentum.
3. Running game survive
For most of Saturday’s game, the UL rushing attack was dismal. It had only 34 yards at the half and 78 after three quarters. But when Liberty made things interesting by cutting UL’s lead to 21-14, coach Billy Napier went to four straight Montrell Johnson runs for 22 yards to ignite a key touchdown drive. Then the rushing attack dominated a game-sealing possession that got the Cajuns over the 40-point mark.