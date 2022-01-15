Once again, it was a tight game between UL and Texas State after the two teams played one-bucket games in San Marcos, Texas last season.
This time, however, it was the homestanding Bobcats that emerged with a 72-68 victory over the Cajuns at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
The Cajuns dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play, while Texas State improved to 11-4 and 2-1.
UL will be back in action against South Alabama at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome, before taking on Troy at home at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jordan Brown led the Cajuns with 18 points and 16 rebounds, followed by Kobe Julien with 17. The other double-figure scorer for UL was Trajan Wesley with 11 points and three assists.
Greg Williams added nine points.
Texas State was led by Caleb Asberry with 22 points and five rebounds, followed by Mason Harrell with 16 points.
The first half was about as tight as could be with both teams never owning more than a five-point lead. Fittingly, the two teams were tied at 32-all at intermission.
Then in the second half, each team went on a big run. First, it was UL turning a slim 35-34 lead into a 47-35 lead with 12:59 left thanks to 3-pointers from Williams and Julien.
But instead of seizing control of the game, the Bobcats answered with a huge run of their own. This one was a 16-2 run – powered by 3-pointers from Adams and Asberry – to take a 53-51 lead.
It was a seesaw battle the rest of the way. Adams hit a jumper with 57 seconds left, before he hit two free throws with 28 seconds left to give Texas State a 70-66 lead that the Cajuns couldn’t overcome.