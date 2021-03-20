As good as Friday’s five-run victory over TCU felt for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, Saturday’s 13-4 setback to the Horned Frogs felt that much more humbling.
The Cajuns (11-9) won 7-2 on Friday. The rubber game with TCU (12-7) is at 1 p.m. Sunday at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field.
"We played really good baseball last night, and today was a different story," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "At the end of the day, the bottom line is we're not 7-2 better than them, and they're not 13-4 better than us. I think the margin of error is probably a lot smaller than that. We're going to have to come out and play better baseball (Sunday)."
For the first five innings of Saturday’s game, it looked nothing like the high-scoring blowout it ended up being.
Heading to the sixth, TCU led 2-1 with two unearned runs, and UL reliever Austin Perrin was seemingly in control.
Cajuns starter Hayden Durke was pulled after two innings, despite only giving up one hit, no earned runs, two walks and striking out three.
"I don't think there is (anything physical)," Deggs said. "I think there's probably some fatigue there. I wanted to err on the side of caution. The kid's got too much an arm to see him labor like that. At the end of the day, I was wanting to get more strikes in there. Even though he did a pretty good job if you take away an error."
In his first three innings of relief, Perrin only allowed a lead-off double to Zach Humphreys but stranded him.
But Brayden Taylor slammed a solo homer to right with one out in the sixth to make it 3-1. Still, Perrin struck out the next batter and appeared to be fine with a strikeout of the next batter.
But the Horned Frogs quickly erupted with three straight two-out hits, including a two-run triple by Gene Wood, to build a 5-1 lead.
"I don't even think he should have gave up the solo," Deggs said. "I called a fastball in, and it was probably the wrong pitch. He got it in there, and the kid sucked his hands in and pulled it out of the ball park."
The rest of the game was about finishing it. TCU added four more runs in the seventh and eighth innings to build a 13-1 lead by the middle of the eighth. Humphreys crushed a long three-run homer in the eighth for the Frogs.
On the day, UL pitching walked eight batters and struck out 10 while giving up 10 hits.
"Eight of their runs came off walks, and that's just me calculating in the dugout," Deggs said. "They're very disciplined at the plate, and obviously we've got to throw a lot more strikes. We've got to stay in the strike zone."
Back in the fourth inning, Drake Osborn cut TCU’s lead in half with an RBI single but only got one runner in scoring position over the next two frames while the game was still in doubt.
Nick Hagedorn smashed a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth for the Cajuns.
TCU starter Austin Krob improved to 2-0 after allowing one run on two hits, three walks and striking out nine.
The good news for the Cajuns is they have consistent Sunday starter Carter Robinson slated to start Sunday and on paper, solid depth in the bullpen with Will Moriarty, Conor Angel, Jacob Schultz, Jeff Wilson, Jack Burk and Chipper Menard all available to throw.
"If we can throw it over the plate and be able to change speeds," Deggs said. "The biggest thing today is there just wasn't a second or third pitch today, and then fastball location."