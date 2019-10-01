The UL Ragin’ Cajuns had their share of high and low points during last basketball season’s 19-13, 10-8 showing.

Coach Bob Marlin’s team lost some special offensive players in forward JaKeenan Gant, point guard Marcus Stroman and swing man Malik Marquetti.

Marquetti was lost for the season to a knee injury in the final nonconference game of the season.

But even though his emphasis is to improve his team’s defense and rebounding, Marlin said scoring won’t be a problem.

Gant averaged 20.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. Stroman was among the top assist guards in school history with 214 assists to go along with averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 boards.

Marquetti was averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds before his injury.

“I’d be surprised if we don’t have several double-figure scorers,” Marlin said.

For starters, there’s the returning guard tandem of junior Cedric Russell and senior P.J. Hardy. Russell averaged 9.7 points and hit 35.1 percent of his 3-pointers. Hardy averaged 6.9 points and hit 34 percent from long range.

Then there’s 6-7 junior St. Louis transfer Jalen Johnson and 6-6 freshman Kobe Julien.

“This group is really unselfish,” Marlin said. “Jalen has a scorer’s mentality, Kobe has a scorer’s mentality. When Cedric has the ball in his hands, we know he can score. He had 50-plus (scoring game) in high school. I think we’ll spread it around. I really do.

“P.J. Hardy can score the ball. He shot the ball great this summer and he needs to carry that over and have a senior year like his freshman year when he really shot the ball with confidence.”

Johnson and Julien would have been “in the top six or seven last year, so they’re experienced players,” Marlin said.

“We’re glad to have him back,” Marlin said of Johnson. “(Johnson) definitely got better last year in his transition year and Kobe is 100 percent. This summer was big for (Julien) to shake off the rust — this spring and summer — and he’s been one of our best players on a day-to-day basis.”

One of the keys to the scoring offense is how the point guard position plays out.

Russell filled that role when Stroman was running the show late last season.

“From a scoring standpoint, (Russell) finished the year strong for us,” Marlin said. “He had maybe 27 at Texas State and 34 at Little Rock. He really gave us a punch playing along side Marcus. He got better as a scorer. He know he can score the ball, but he played the point in high school and scored it too.”

What the coaching staff doesn’t want is for Russell to try to duplicate Stroman’s style.

“With the ball in his hands, it gives him a different look,” Marlin said. “We’re going to make sure he’s still looking for his shot some and not just setting up the other players. It’ll be a different type point than Marcus was. We want him to score the ball and be more of a lead guard than a true point guard.

“But so far, he’s done a great job over the summer time and then in the first couple of practices.”

Another exciting option is true freshman Mylik Wilson of Rayville.

“I feel like he’s got a future there,” Marlin said. “We don’t know exactly how much we’re going to rush him into it, but he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s done a really good job for us this summer.”

Wilson won’t likely be the perimeter threat Russell figures to be this season, but he brings a special brand of athleticism to UL’s arsenal.

“He’s a super athlete,” Marlin said. “He can get to the paint similar to what Elfrid (Payton) did at this age. He shoots the ball a little bit better than (Payton). He’s not shot it great, but he’s super athletic.

“There are moments — he made a play (Monday), he made a play (Tuesday) — where you’re just like shaking your head at some of the things he can do. He gets off the floor like JaKeenan (Gant) did. He’s very quick and long for a guard. He just has some abilities that you don’t teach.”

Sophomore Trajan Wesley played 15 minutes a game last season at the point and recent IUPUI transfer Calvin Temple of Memphis is a point guard as well.