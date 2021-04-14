She had never played either corner position on the infield before, much less the hottest one at third base.

But as UL’s biggest preseason question mark continued to prove problematic, the thought did come to mind for second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink.

“It actually did,” said Alderink, whose No. 14-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns (32-6, 14-1) begin at three-game series against Texas State (25-6, 8-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park. “The idea had kind of been floating around.”

The first time she heard it was in January after shortstops Alissa Dalton and Jade Gortarez battled throughout the fall to settle the issue, but it was quickly dropped.

'Win three and I love you': UL softball coach recalls last words from his mother For a weaker man, everything UL softball coach Gerry Glasco and his team have endured this season would have just been too overwhelming to conquer.

As the defense struggled in the early going, Alderink, who had offseason knee surgery and missed the fall, actually approached coach Gerry Glasco with the notion just in case it might help.

“I just brought it up to coach Glasco, ‘Hey coach, you’re moving people around and you haven’t moved me around, but I can move around if you want me to,’” Alderink said.

But Glasco still wasn’t ready to potentially sacrifice the steady spot at second base to solve the issues on the left side.

Then came a practice prior to the six-game home Sun Belt weekend against South Alabama and Georgia Southern. Glasco told Alderink to go to third base.

The Cajuns haven’t lost a game since.

“To my shock more so than anything, I actually felt good over there,” Alderink said. “Being a middle infielder, it’s hard to imagine the struggles of playing that close to a batter until you’re actually over there.

“I went in with an open mind, ‘Ok, just stay on your toes and be ready for anything. Try not to be scared.’”

Her fears were immediately relieved when the first action “felt like a normal ground ball.”

In addition to the stability Alderink has provided to the Cajuns’ infield defense during the club’s 17-game hitting streak, the senior has also bolstered the lineup as well.

During that first weekend at her new position, Alderink’s average sunk to a season-low .250.

+3 Sophie Piskos brought youthful enthusiasm to Cajuns just when they needed it For UL softball coach Gerry Glasco, having to ask freshman catcher Sophie Piskos to remove her redshirt season midway through the season for t…

In 12 games since then, everything’s changed. The Keller, Texas native has batted .438 to raise her season average to .323 while knocking in eight of her 12 RBIs on the season during that torrid stretch.

“That’s a really good sign,” Glasco said. “She’s a key piece to our offense. She does so many things well. Her baserunning is something. She’s an incredible baserunner, the decisions she makes.

“Alderink getting red hot right now, it’s a great time for it. That really adds to the team.”

Both knew Alderink would likely take time getting her hitting back after the pandemic and the surgery kept her away from live pitching throughout the offseason.

“When you’re struggling, it’s hard to get out of that slump, because you don’t have confidence and the swing doesn’t feel right,” Alderink said.

Until an April 5 doubleheader at Lamar, that is.

“In my second at-bat, I had it in my mind to make an adjustment and then I was actually able to do it and I got a nice little hit,” she explained. “That swing on my second at-bat at Lamar felt so good and I just kept trying to replicating that. My swing has been in a groove and it feels really good right now.”

In many ways, Alderink’s slow start at the plate and the infield’s early struggles defensively mirrored the team overall during its season-long battle with injuries.

“It’s very hard emotionally, especially for the girls that are hurt,” Alderink said. “It’s hard to get over. We’ve had so many. I never would have imagined this happening. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team this unlucky as far as injuries are concerned.

“It seemed like everything was happening at once, so we were a little overwhelmed. We were just kind of down on our luck.”

The unexpected losses mounted initially, but even those the injuries kept coming, Alderink noticed the team deal with them better.

“I think some of the early losses kind of opened coach Glasco’s eyes just as much as they opened our eyes to maybe the reality to where we were as a team,” she said. “As talented as we were, we weren’t where we needed to be.

“I think it helped him know where he needed to take us and how he needed to coach us. As hard as those losses were for him, I think it’s helped him kind of understand the team better.”

Now with no more questions at third base, “we’re just starting on our upswing and I think we’re only going to get better from here.”