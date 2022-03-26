Carson Roccaforte had a huge performance at the plate for the UL Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, belting two homers with five RBIs against South Alabama.
It wasn't enough as not another Jaguar drove in a run during a 6-5 loss that evened the Sun Belt Conference series at 1-1 with the rubber match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Matt Boswell (4-1) pitched a complete game for South Alabama (16-5, 4-1 Sun Belt). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior right-hander threw 86 of his 116 pitches for strikes while allowing only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Boswell didn't allow a base runner until Max Marusak led off the fourth with a bunt single. Tyler Robertson was then hit by a pitch to set up Roccaforte's blast to even the score at 3-3.
"He's a good player," UL coach Matt Deggs said of Roccaforte, who added a solo homer in the ninth. "To get it done against an arm of that caliber speaks to how good a player he is. (Boswell) is one of the better arms in this conference."
South Alabama scored in four of the first six innings against UL pitchers Jacob Schultz, Austin Perrin and Tommy Ray.
Schultz (1-3), who was making his first start of the season, went 5⅓ innings and yielded 11 hits.
Going forward, Deggs is uncertain whether Schultz will start more games or continue to work out of the bullpen.
"I don't think we're in a position right now to say who is definitely where," Deggs said of his pitching rotation. "It's just a matter of who matches up well."
The Jaguars got a surprise boost from catcher Reid Powers, the nine-hole hitter. He went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored to improve his season average from .083 to .148.
Robertson had a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth for UL (10-12, 1-4).
Roccaforte leads the Cajuns with a .364 average and six home runs. He also has a team-high 28 hits and 29 RBIs.
"I'm just happy to contribute," Roccaforte said. "I saw a lot of fastballs in the zone and was able to put good swings on them.
"My teammates around me make it easy. They get on base in front of me. That makes my job a lot easier."
Roccaforte said the Cajuns need to take it one step at a time to prevail Sunday.
"We need to win each inning and build momentum from pitching into offense," he said. "We need to get momentum early. South Alabama is a really good ballclub, so a win Sunday would give us a big boost heading into the rest of conference.
"We look like we're about to get hot at the right time. This team is coming around. We're starting to play good baseball."
Deggs agreed.
"I thought we played our butts off," the UL coach said. "Both teams did. There were gritty performances on both sides.
"We have a chance to win the series tomorrow."