For many of the 62 consecutive Sun Belt Conference series wins the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball program has won, it was a matter of clearly having more talent than the opposition.

For many others, however, it takes much more than blowing the opposition away with fastballs or just blasting home runs over the scoreboard.

With series sweeps over South Alabama and Troy already under their belts, coach Gerry Glasco’s embattled club was tested by Texas State at Lamson Park this past weekend.

Not only did the No. 14-ranked Cajuns survive the threat, they did so in every way possible.

But whether it was a key bunt or a timely stolen base or a long home run, UL’s aggressive approach did the trick in the end once again.

There were crafty bunts, especially a couple that looked like an art form from Melissa Mayeux.

There was also the gutsy approach of getting hit by pitches – a specialty of outfielder Kendall Talley.

“If they throw inside, she’s going to wear it,” said Glasco, whose club will host Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lamson Park. “She was talking about it before the game today, ‘I’m going to get hit today and next year I’m going to lead the nation is hit by pitches.’ She’s talking about it in the cages in BP.

“If you throw it outside, she’s going to bat .500. So you’ve got two choices – you can throw it outside and let her hit her way on, or you can try to go inside and if you make any mistakes on that inside corner and get it too far in, she’s going to wear it. She won’t flinch.”

The stolen base created a few key runs – even after a few caught stealings.

“They’ve got good catchers,” Glasco said. “She (Ciara Bryan) leads off the game with a walk and you know what, we’re stealing. We’re not going to be intimidated. We got two thrown out last night, but we’re not going to be that team that backs down. You can do that when you’ve got great athletes with great speed.”

The biggest ace in the hole, though, was having that savvy veteran pitcher in Summer Ellyson.

She handled the pressure of responded to Saturday’s game one doubleheader loss in the nightcap and then just dominated in Sunday’s rubber game.

“She’s definitely a next-level type of pitcher,” Bryan said. “She could pitch in the SEC. She could pitch in the Pac. She’s one of those pitchers. It’s a plus that we have her on this team …. I’m glad that she’s here. Honestly, I’m glad she stayed her six years. She’s a leader. She knows what to do.”

Once again, the pressure of the streak tends to be on the opposition more than the Cajuns. UL’s just too busy going for it.

“I think their entire team felt the pressure,” Ellyson said. “It’s hard to win two games against us. I think they were in their heads a lot. It was working more in our favor than it was theirs.

“Absolutely. I felt like they were trying to so hard to adjust and it just wasn’t working out for them like they wanted it to.”

Ellyson’s rarely going to lose the mental game.

“I think she has that innate competitiveness,” Glasco said. “She wants to win.

Just being a winner. She’s going to give her team everything’s she’s got and she’s resilient. When she has to reach down and get a little bit more, she’ll find it.”