For decades, UL’s football program rarely, if ever, enjoyed the services of a former Acadiana High Wreckin’ Ram.
For the last six seasons, however, redshirt safety Bralen Trahan has left a mark on UL’s program that no one around it will soon forget.
“When you talk about people who are all in on the program, that guy is a Ragin’ Cajun to his core,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
From his true freshman season in 2017 when he played 11 games until this season when he’s the leader of the defense, Trahan has remained a steady leader for the Cajuns.
“So much respect for him,” UL linebackers coach Mike Giuliani said. “He’s got an ease about him as a teammate. If I was playing with him, you look at Bralen and no matter what’s going on in the game, everything’s alright.
“He’s always got a calm about him, he’s tough as nails, he’s extremely intelligent, he practices hard and he plays hard. He’s everything you want, man. He really is.”
Desormeaux is just very grateful that Trahan is patient as well.
As the assistant coach that recruited the 6-foot, 201-pounder safety who multiple positions his final year at Acadiana High, the recruiting process wasn’t nearly as smooth as Trahan’s career at UL has been.
“It took us a long time to offer him,” Desormeaux remembered. “I recruited him all through the summer and all through the spring. We got him to camp, we didn’t offer him, but I felt like he was just a really good player.”
Then he delivered a ‘Mr. Do it All’ senior season that finally convinced UL’s staff to pull the trigger.
“His senior year, his senior tape was just unbelievable,” Desormeaux said. “The whole time I recruited him, he never asked, ‘When am I going to get an offer?’ Never a word about it. Then in November of his senior year, we offered him.”
And Trahan didn’t waste any time responding.
“Within a week he committed,” Desormeaux said. “This is where he wanted to come. Every day since then that he’s been here, he’s worked like he wants to be here.”
In fact, Trahan began a trend of former Wreckin' Rams now flocking to UL, including starting linebacker and current leading tackler Jourdan Quibodeaux.
During his career, Trahan’s contributed 179 tackles, six stops behind the line, 11 interceptions, 25 breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
“I feel fortunate to have worked with him as a coach for the last couple of years, because he makes it all easier,” Giuliani said. “He’s got all the intangibles and obviously his production on the field speaks for itself as a player.”
As good as he’s been at UL, Desormeaux isn’t sure if Trahan’s saved his best for last.
In last week’s win over Marshall, Trahan was honored as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year with a career-high 14 tackles and an interception.
The guy’s made a ton of plays in his career. He’s played great football. He’s done everything that you want a safety to do, but this year, he’s even elevated his game and that’s what we needed him to do.
“He’s one of those guys who has been a co-starter for years,” Desormeaux said. “Well now, he’s the starter in the secondary. It’s his secondary and he needs to raise his game and his level of play and bring the younger guys along.
“And he’s done a phenomenal job with that.”
Throughout the ups and downs of the Cajuns’ 3-3 season so far, Trahan and his senior comrades have maintained stability.
After losses, Trahan goes into action.
“The leadership group, we took a step forward – just getting together and talking about what we did right and what we did wrong,” Trahan said after the first loss. “I think the younger guys are looking up to us and how we reacted to the loss.”
And when the offense got off to a slow start, Trahan and the defensive leaders never wavered.
“As a leadership group, we always harp on doing your job on every snap no matter what the score is,” he said. “You’re going on the field - as if it’s 0-0 every time we go on the field.
“If the offense doesn’t have it going, we always just say, ‘Let’s score on defense.’ We harp on creating havoc – tackles for losses, batted balls, interceptions. I just think if we keep harping on that, we’re going to keep getting turnovers as a defense.”
Some players just have ‘it’ and UL coaches will likely be using Trahan as an example in the future.
“That (stats) stands out to me, but it’s more so the confidence, the aura, the vibe about Bralen that makes him better and helps our team,” Guiliani said. “Everyone around him is better when they’re in the huddle with Bralen Trahan. I really feel that way.”