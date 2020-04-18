HAMMOND — LSU junior Taylor Bridges and Tulane junior Hamish Stewart took home the top individual honors on the 2019-20 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Tennis Teams released Saturday.
Bridges was named the state’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Stewart took home men’s honors.
Bridges started off 2019-20 with a strong fall campaign, posting a 9-3 tournament record including the 2019 ITA Southern Regional singles title. In the spring, the Mesa, Arizona, native earned a 7-3 singles record on the No. 1 court, as well as a 4-0 start to doubles play. Bridges maintained a spot in the ITA Singles Rankings all spring, rising as high as No. 33 in the nation.
Bridges was joined on the All-Louisiana first team by junior teammate Eden Richardson, Xavier junior Angela Charles-Alfred, sophomore Ank Vullings of New Orleans, Tulane freshman Mackenzie Clark and Louisiana Tech sophomore Ana Jover.
Stewart was ranked nationally in singles and doubles when the spring season ended. The Glasgow, Scotland, product posted a 16-7 record on the No. 2 singles court and finished the spring ranked No. 50 in the ITA rankings. He and teammate Akos Kotorman finished the fall ranked No. 59 in the doubles rankings. Stewart’s spring was highlighted by a straight-set win over No. 18 Alex Rostaert of No. 11 Stanford.
Also on the first team were Tulane senior Ewan Moore, UL sophomore Jan Galka, Xavier freshman Juan Batalla, LSU sophomore Boris Kozlov and UNO senior Mats Westkamp.
Batalla also was selected LSWA Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year. The Mexico City native finished ranked No. 17 in the national NAIA singles rankings. Batalla finished the season 16-4 in singles and 13-3 in doubles.
Both of the state’s freshmen of the year came from Xavier; Lailaa Bashir took the honors on the women’s side. The Jackson, Mississippi, native was 10-0 in both singles and doubles play during dual matches. Bashir finished the season ranked No. 16 in the ITA/NAIA national singles rankings.
Bashir headlined a women's second team that also included LSU freshmen Safiya Carrington and Nina Geissler, LSU-Alexandria junior Patricia Martinez Molina, UL junior Floriane Picaut and Northwestern State freshman Mariella Minetti.
Picaut’s teammate, Mariona Perez Nogueara, was the LSWA Women’s Tennis Newcomer of the Year. In her first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns after transferring from Pittsburgh, she was 5-1 in singles and 5-3 in doubles this spring.
LSU co-head coaches Julia and Michael Sell earned women’s Coach of the Year honors after leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record and No. 21 ranking. Tulane's Mark Booras was the men's coach of the year; the Green Wave earned road wins over LSU and Mississippi State to highlight an abbreviated spring.
The 2019-20 All-Louisiana tennis teams were selected by the state’s sports information directors. SID’s were not permitted to vote for their own institution’s nominees.
2019-20 LSWA All-Louisiana Tennis Teams
Women
First Team
Taylor Bridges, LSU
Angela Charles-Alfred, Xavier
Eden Richardson, LSU
Ank Vullings, UNO
Mackenzie Clark, Tulane
Ana Jover, Louisiana Tech
Second Team
Lailaa Bashir, Xavier
Safiya Carrington, LSU
Nina Geissler, LSU
Patricia Martinez Molina, LSU Alexandria
Floriane Picaut, UL Lafayette
Mariella Minetti, Northwestern State
Honorable Mention: Ela Iwaniuk, Northwestern State; Alexia Romero, Louisiana Tech; Putri Insani, Southeastern Louisiana; Adelaide Lavery, Tulane; Mariona Perez Noguera, UL Lafayette; Patrycja Polanska, Northwestern State
Player of the Year: Taylor Bridges, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Lailaa Bashir, Xavier
Newcomer of the Year: Mariona Perez Noguera, UL Lafayette
Coach of the Year: Julia and Michael Sell, LSU
Men
First Team
Hamish Stewart, Tulane
Jan Galka, UL Lafayette
Juan Batalla, Xavier
Ewan Moore, Tulane
Boris Kozlov, LSU
Mats Westkamp, UNO
Honorable Mention: Santiago Perez, Xavier; Ivailo Keremedchiev, UL Lafayette; Ronald Hohmann, LSU; Dane Esses, Tulane
Player of the Year: Hamish Stewart, Tulane
Freshman of the Year: Juan Batalla, Xavier
Coach of the Year: Mark Booras, Tulane