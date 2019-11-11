When the Billy Napier era began at UL prior to the 2018 season, getting a vote in the Top 25 poll was a pretty farfetched thought.

Less than two years later, the Ragin’ Cajuns got a vote in the most recent Amway Coaches Top 25 poll.

But while Napier certainly acknowledge how significant of a step that was for the program, it’s the last thing he wants his players pondering as they prepare for Saturday’s 4 p.m. road contest against South Alabama.

“I think it’s something we’re all aware of, but it’s an external factor that can’t be part of how we think or operate,” Napier said. “But there’s no question, that everyone gets excited and that creates positive energy for the program, for the university and for the athletic department.

“But in reality, all of that matters is you continue to play well and continue to improve, find ways to win games. It’s college football. It’s November. You see unique happen each and every week, so we’ve got to be prepared to play.”

The Cajuns got one vote - along with Wyoming and Central Florida – to, in effect, rank the Cajuns’ No. 35 nationally in that poll.

Napier, who said he doesn’t know which coach voted for UL nor does he vote himself, is confident the ranking won’t negatively impact the focus of his players.

“One of the reasons we’ve had success, playing well and improving is that we’ve prepared the right way,” Napier said. “What happens in the end will be a product of the work that we do between now and the end. So we’re going to focus on the work and not necessarily the result.”

Smith creating a stir

It’s hard getting noticed when you’re a redshirt freshman running back behind a talented trio of upper classmen the likes of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais.

But Chris Smith has somehow found a way to do so.

With limited touches, the 5-9, 194-pound Louisville, Miss., native has managed to rush for 246 yards and three touchdowns on just 26 carries. That’s 9.5 yards per carry.

“He was terrific even last year,” Napier said. “He has great instincts. I think he’s a guy who’s got a tremendous attitude, very positive energy. If you’re around the guy, he’s just a guy you enjoy being around. He’s a diligent player.”

In addition to being a reserve running back, Smith has two punt returns for 11 yards and three kickoff returns for 68 yards so far this season.

“He’s always trying to do the right thing,” Napier said. “He’s done really well in school here. He’s a class act off the field. And he has gotten better. In particular when Trey (Ragas) got banged up, he kind of ramped it up a little bit. He’s played well. I’m proud of Chris and he’s just getting started, so he’s going to be fun to watch.”

Solomon not forgotten

Of the four safeties that do most of the rotating in the back of UL’s talented secondary, redshirt junior Cameron Solomon enjoys the least name recognition.

Sharing time at safety with local products Deuce Wallace, Bralen Trahan and Percy Butler from nearby Plaquemine, the Ashdown, Arkansas native has crept onto the scene throughout the season with steady play through the first nine games.

“Cam Solomon has been outstanding,” Napier said. “He’s a mature guy. You know exactly what you’re going to get from the guy. He’s consistent. He’s kind of a guy who is mature beyond his years if that makes sense. He’s been that way since he got here. He’s an impressive young person, and he plays that way.”

Credited with 19 tackles so far this season, the Tyler Junior College product is part of a high-achieving group.

“I’ve been impressed with him,” Napier said. “We roll all of those guys in the back end. They’ve all had tremendous success so far. (Safeties) Coach (Patrick) Toney has done a great job with those guys. If you look at the body of work from that group, it’s been very impressive.”

Hunt out again

Listed as day-to-day for the past three weeks, UL’s starting right tackle Robert Hunt apparently isn’t going to be available again for Saturday’s road game against South Alabama.

That’s the bad news. The good news is Napier revealed Monday that Hunt’s “workload is going to increase this week.

“I still don’t anticipate him being prepared for this game, but I think the amount of work that he’ll be doing will increase going forward,” Napier said. “Outside of him, we’re a relatively healthy team.”

Also on the positive side, Napier said junior defensive end Chauncey Manac is expected back for Saturday’s game.