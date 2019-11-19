It was a huge part of the preseason excitement surrounding the 2019 UL Ragin’ Cajuns coming out of the spring season.

Sure, the Cajuns had one of the nation’s best trio of running backs in Elijah Mitchell, Trey Ragas and Raymond Calais.

But in front of them was also this ultra-seasoned offensive line with five returning starters.

Slowly, however, five slipped to four and then four dwindled to three and for the last few weeks, there’s only been two returning starters from the original list.

Somehow, though, the line has done more than just avoid disaster.

Two weeks ago, it played a big role in quite possibly the team’s best offensive performance of the season in the 48-7 road win over Coastal Carolina and then followed that with a comeback second half after getting stifled some over the first 30 minutes in the 37-27 win over South Alabama.

The original group was scheduled to include: Rico Robinson at left tackle, Ken Marks at left guard, Cole Prudhomme at center, Kevin Dotson at right guard and Robert Hunt at right tackle.

First, Prudhomme went down after the spring, then Max Mitchell beat out Robinson for the starting job at left tackle right before Marks was lost for the season to a knee injury in the season opener.

Then for the last three games plus a bye week, Hunt has been out.

The solution has been Mitchell moving to right tackle and Robinson going back to his old spot at left tackle, leaving Dotson has been the only stable force at right guard.

To make matters even worse, new starting center Shane Vallot left last Saturday’s game at South Alabama with an injury, before returning later in the game.

“That’s one of the things we always practice during the offseason,” Dotson said. “Coach always told us, ‘Next man up,’ so once somebody gets hurt, you have to be able to step in without any drop-off from the person that was in front of you.”

And that last part isn’t preferred … it’s expected.

“We try to get keep that same mindset,” Dotson said. “If I get hurt, the next person up has to come in without a hitch ... without me having to tell you what to do, without anything hindering us playing our full ability.”

So while Dotson would certainly prefer if his old buddy Hunt was still lining up besides him on the right side during all UL’s November games, Mitchell’s professionalism as the new right tackle has made it work.

“It’s not too much different because Max (Mitchell) has been good since last year when he was a freshman,” Dotson said. “Him coming here was not too much of a transition. Me and Rob (Robert Hunt) probably had a little more chemistry, but he (Mitchell) does his job good. I don’t have to tell him what to do. He comes off the ball hard and does what he’s supposed to do, so I can’t ask for anything better.”

In addition to everyone in the offensive line room being prepared to fill in, a new emphasis from offensive coordinator Rob Sale from day one prepared this unit for rocky roads.

In the first team media days press conference, Sale declared the line regularly would play eight or nine players … even if all the starters stayed healthy to keep everyone fresh while preparing reserves for the possibility of injuries.

That approach has paid huge dividends this year. In fact, it’s doubtful the group would have been as prepared a year ago to handle this situation as expertly.

“I believe last year would have been a little bit harder (to overcome),” Dotson said. “This year, since we worked on it more in the offseason – more on the freshmen and sophomores we needed to build them to be able to play when the time is come for them. That’s really helped us a lot.

"But yes, I believe it would have been a little harder last year.”

Also playing a big role in helping the offensive line function has been the play of the tight end group. That position lost both starters during August camp and therefore has had to ride the unseasoned quartet of senior transfer Nick Ralston from Arizona State, two former walk-ons in Hunter Bergeron and Pearse Migl and a true freshman quarterback-turn-tight end Neal Johnson.

"All playing every game and they’re kind of a mixture of guys," UL coach Billy Napier said. "We’ve got a couple 6-foot fullbacks out there (Ralston, Migl), you’ve got a former defensive end (Bergeron) and a true freshman that’s talented but is a rookie.

“You’ve got to give (assistant coach) Michael Desormeaux some credit for having his kids ready. You lose your two starting tight ends and all of a sudden some of that depth that he’s developed. Mike has done a tremendous job and he’s stepped up for our staff in a critical moment.”