So all the figuring and supposing and what-iffing is over.

The seeds are set for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

In Lafayette, the final weekend went about as good as could be expected.

Cajuns complete Arkansas sweep and claim No. 5 tourney seed JONESBORO, Ark. — There wasn’t anything easy about either win, but the UL men's basketball team achieved the desired result.

No, the UL women didn’t win either game, but Texas State lost to UTA and South Alabama beat Coastal Carolina.

That means the Cajuns (7-22, 5-13) don’t have to travel very far for Monday’s 7 p.m. play-in game. Going into the weekend, the possibilities including a trip to Boone, North Carolina.

As it turned out, the Cajuns will make the shortest trip available, four hours down I-10 to Mobile to meet South Alabama (20-9, 9-9), which has lost six of its last eight games.

South Alabama did beat UL 83-60 in the only meeting this season, but the Cajuns had won three of the previous five meetings.

The two programs, however, haven’t meet in the conference tournament since 2010 with South Alabama winning 58-53.

If UL wins Monday’s play-in game, the Cajuns would play No. 6 Texas State at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

On the men’s side, coach Bob Marlin’s club overcame two stiff tests for a 2-0 weekend, while Coastal Carolina and ULM both settled for weekend splits.

Consequently, the Cajuns (19-12, 10-8) reserved a spot as the No. 5 seed in the 5 p.m. game Thursday against the Arkansas State-South Alabama winner.

Those two will meet in Mobile on Tuesday.

Picture clearing up for Cajuns after comeback road win Several things got a little more clear for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team after Thursday’s clutch 77-72 road win over Little Rock.

That scenario could mean playing Arkansas State, which UL just survived 90-87 in overtime, two games in a row.

“We talked about that (playing ASU again), so it was important we were focused in this game,” Marlin said after Saturday’s win “Heck of a game, their crowd got into it, proud of our guys. We’re familiar for both teams, I think that (USA-ASU) is going to be a good matchup. Two in a row we’ve won here and 3 of 4, and won 3 in a row at Little Rock so Arkansas has been good to us the last couple of years.”

Earlier this season, the Cajuns beat Arkansas State 94-83 at home and edged South Alabama 88-84 on the road.

UL beat South Alabama 90-68 in the conference tournament in 2016, but incredibly the Cajuns haven’t played Arkansas State in the Sun Belt tourney since beating the then-Indians 74-59 in 2002.

The biggest issue for the Cajuns this week will be the health of senior point guard Marcus Stroman, who suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half of Saturday’s win in Jonesboro.

Doing some bracket watching, if the Cajuns are able to win their first tournament game, they would meet No. 4 Texas State at 5 p.m. Friday.

If UL wins that game, it would then meet No. 1 Georgia State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the tournament semifinals.

+3 UL gives Cajundome farewell to high-impact senior trio Transferring in the college game is now almost as commonplace as national signing day.

Sun Belt Men's Tournament Schedule

(All games Thursday-Sunday at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans)

Tuesday, March 12

Game 1 - No. 9 Arkansas State at No. 8 South Alabama (ESPN+), 7 p.m.

Game 2 - No. 10 Appalachian State at No. 7 ULM (ESPN+), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 - Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Louisiana (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Game 4 - Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Coastal Carolina (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Game 5 - Game 3 Winner vs. No. 4 Texas State (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Game 6 - Game 4 Winner vs. No. 3 Georgia Southern (ESPN+), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Game 7 - Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Georgia State (ESPN+), 3 p.m.

Game 8 - Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 UTA (ESPN+), 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Game 9 - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN2), 1 p.m..

Sun Belt Women's Tourney Schedule

(All games Wednesday-Saturday at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans)

Monday, March 11

G1: No. 9 Arkansas State at No. 8 Coastal Carolina, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

G2: No. 10 Louisiana at No. 7 South Alabama, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 13

G3: No. 5 Appalachian State vs. Winner G1, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

G4: No. 6 Texas State vs. Winner G2, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 14

G5: No. 4 Georgia State vs. Winner G3, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

G6: No. 3 Troy vs. Winner G4, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, March 15

G7: No. 1 Little Rock vs. Winner G5, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

G8: No. 2 UTA vs. Winner G6, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 16

G9: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 11:00 a.m. (ESPN3