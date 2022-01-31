The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team continues to slip in the Sun Belt standings.

The short-term and long-term fortunes of the program remain unclear.

But as disappointing as the 1-3 homestand was, coach Bob Marlin maintained his team is still looking forward in Monday’s weekly news conference.

“We’ve just got to go play better,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to turn it around and make it happen. We’ve got some guys who are frustrated and disappointed, but we’re not discouraged. We’re going to continue to move forward.”

Marlin isn’t focused on where his Cajuns (9-10, 4-5) play, but rather how well the team performs. With the four-game homestand in the rearview mirror, three of the next five games will be on the road — on the road in Arkansas this weekend and then at UL-Monroe on Feb. 17 with a home weekend against the Texas teams sandwiched in between.

“We know that we can beat anybody in the league,” Marlin said. “You’ve seen a lot of the teams we’ve played. The tournament will be the same situation, I would think — a lot of close games. So we’ve got to push through and get better.”

True enough, perhaps.

While getting swept at home by the Georgia schools this past weekend pushed UL into a seventh-place tie with Coastal Carolina in the league standings, the Cajuns own wins over first-place Appalachian State, second-place Arkansas State and Troy, which is currently tied for third place.

The staff’s task now is to discover the right combinations roster-wise to inch UL’s chances of beating the league’s best teams closer to "probable" than merely "possible."

To do so, several issues will need to be addressed soon.

One is the rotation at point guard.

Oft-injured junior Bryan Au was technically available for Saturday’s 66-65 loss to Georgia Southern, but didn’t play. Junior Trajan Wesley played 11 minutes Thursday and 19 on Saturday, while freshman Michael Thomas played 21 minutes both games.

“His speed is something that’s good for us,” Marlin said of Thomas. “He’s a good passer and sees the floor. He needs to get stronger certainly, but he’s made a contribution to our group and will continue to do so.”

For the record, Marlin said his opinion whether Thomas actually fouled Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden with 17.1 seconds left was “questionable” after watching the film.

“I think it could go either way,” Marlin said. “I think we had done a good job defending them.

“They made big plays in the last two minutes and we didn’t. That’s really what that game boiled down to. They got the ball in the basket and make their free throws, and we were unable to do that.”

With that said, Marlin wondered if his ensuing play design should have included the free throw line as well.

“Maybe that’s my fault, the play call on the other end,” he said. “Maybe we should have driven the ball and see if they would have had the same guts to blow the whistle again.”

In the big picture, Marlin said several factors play into the point-guard rotation options.

“Certainly foul trouble can determine how much they play, who’s playing well and who’s missed a couple assignments, things that you guys don’t see that the coaches know and the players know,” Marlin said. “All that stuff comes into it. In the end, it’s whoever we think is playing the best.”

Next is getting more offense from post players Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba.

They combined for 17 points last Thursday and then only 11 on Saturday. Brown was 5-of-12 at the line in the two games, while Akwuba was just 3-of-12 from the field.

“Theo’s worked hard and he’ll get his timing back, I’m sure, and play like he’s capable of playing,” Marlin said.

The next area overlaps other categories, but simply put, learning how to finish games.

It cost them at Texas State and in all three recent home losses.

Sometimes it’s defensive lapses, sometimes it’s missing free throws and sometimes it’s turning the ball over too much. Whichever explanation fits, the Cajuns just aren’t finishing games.

Merely making free throws at about a 70% clip — instead of 46% and 54% in last two losses — would have produced a 3-1 homestand.

Moreover, solving the floor leader issue — if that solution is even available this season — would go a long way to addressing many of these critical issues.