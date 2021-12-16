The No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns won’t exactly be the same team that won the Sun Belt Conference championship two weeks ago for Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl against Marshall in the Caesar’s Superdome.

In addition to the numerous changes on the coaching staff with Billy Napier taking over at Florida, five starters and one key reserve won’t be available for the game.

On Wednesday, coach Michael Desormeaux revealed junior running back Chris Smith and super senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey had been ruled out.

On Thursday evening, it was released that All-American right tackle Max Mitchell, super senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner and sophomore receiver Peter LeBlanc will all be out as well. Also, super senior safety Cameron Solomon left the team to return to his family for personal reasons.

LeBlanc had season-ending surgery since the championship game on Dec. 4, while Mitchell had been battling a hand injury and Gardner an upper-body injury.

“Ferrod had an upper body injury that he’s been playing through for a while and he just decided he couldn’t do it anymore,” Desormeaux said. “He’s got a future ahead of him, so we came to the decision that was probably best for him.

“Max has been battling a hand injury for quite a while now and he’s got big things ahead for him. He tried all week and can’t do it any more for us.”

In Mitchell's absence, super senior Ken Marks will move to right tackle and redshirt freshman Nathan Thomas will start at left tackle.

Redshirt junior Ja-Quane Nelson will start in Humphrey's place at defensive tackle. Wide receiver, linebacker and safety are fortunately rotational positions with seasoned depth.

Desormeaux said he supports the decisions and doesn’t consider that any “opted out” of the bowl game.

“You get to a certain threshold where it’s time to make a decision that you’ve got to make,” Desormeaux said.

Smith and Humphrey have been playing with injuries throughout the season and he supports their decisions to skip the bowl game.

“Chris came talk to me,” Desormeaux said. “He’s been playing banged-up all year for us.

“You could tell he hasn’t been the same. I certainly wouldn’t want him to be in a position where he couldn’t do what he wants to do.”

Humphrey is no longer with the team and Desormeaux supported that decision as well.

“Tayland has done it for us all year,” Desormeaux said. “He played with something that he knew he was going to have to get fixed at the end of the year and he did it all year for us. You’re grateful for the sacrifices that these guys make and when they make those types of decisions, you support them and you do what’s best for them, because they’ve laid it all on the line for the team.”

Desormeaux said neither the team understands the decisions made.

“No, it’s not disappointing to me at all really,” he said. “People, if they haven’t done it, they don’t understand what it’s like to play this game and to play it hurt and to do it like that. That guy, he went into the season knowing he had some stuff going on and he played all year.

“I’ve got nothing but gratitude for Tayland and the way he’s done it. There are some other guys nursing some things and they’ve got to decide what’s best for them in this game and in their future.”

Desormeaux contends there’s a difference between opting out and missing a game due to an injury, even with the future in mind.

“We don’t have anyone who is opting out, just not to play,” he said. “We don’t have anyone who came up and just said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to play, because I’m trying to go to the NFL.’ None of those guys have done that.

“I think our team understands that it’s about the team and no one is more important than the team. Those guys know it too, but at the same time, when they have a unique opportunity, I think we all have to support them. They did it all the right way. There are absolutely no hard feelings. There’s no disappointment. I’m happy for these guys that they get an opportunity, because they deserve it.”