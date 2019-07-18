In the end, the solution to what could have been the most complicated time in the history of UL baseball’s program was a relatively easy one for both sides.

As director of athletics Bryan Maggard introduced Matt Deggs as his new baseball coach Thursday to replace legendary coach Tony Robichaux , he revealed what made his new coach such a good fit.

“During my first meeting with Matt Deggs, I quickly noted a high level of passion, energy and integrity,” Maggard said. “He was an excellent communicator. He shared a detailed process for not only continuing the success of Louisiana baseball, but also for moving it forward.

“We talked extensively about the various aspects of a successful program and I can assure you one thing, he is passionate about getting Louisiana baseball through the gates of Omaha to compete for and win a national championship.”

Those initial impressions also backed up Deggs’ long history of success at each stop he’s made in his career. As a hitting coach under Robichaux, who died unexpectedly July 3, he helped UL earn its first No. 1 national ranking and NCAA national seed with a 58-win season in 2014. Then Deggs went to Sam Houston State as head coach and elevated that program to new heights. He went 187-118 in five seasons in Huntsville, Texas, including the program and conference’s first super regional appearance in 2017.

Prior to that, he helped Arkansas reach the College World Series in his three seasons there and contributed to a Texas A&M trip to Omaha and the program’s first No. 1 national ranking in his five seasons in College Station. He also helped Texarkana College to its first NJCAA World Series in his first head coaching position.

It was hard for Deggs and his family to leave a program like Sam Houston. But UL’s new coach said three factors made the decision strangely easy.

Deggs explained his family attended church in Huntsville, Texas, on Sunday hoping for direction from above in making this life-changing decision.

“The first thing the preacher leads off with this past Sunday is a Boudreaux and Thibodeaux joke about a old man from Crowley, Louisiana,” Deggs laughed. “You can’t make it up.

“Then the Lord starting laying it on pretty thick. After church, there was a young lady sitting in front of me – this is from Huntsville. After church, she turned around to me and she said, ‘Coach Deggs, I just want you to know I’m sorry about coach Robe.’ I said, ‘Thank you sweetie.’ And she goes, ‘I played soccer at UL.’ And I said, ‘Alright Lord, we got it.’ ”

To Deggs, that meant “it was time to get out and get uncomfortable.”

In other words, it was time for one of Robichaux’s sayings to be followed.

“Coach Robe imparted a lot of wisdom on us,” Deggs said. “One of his Robeisms has really been speaking to me and sticking in my gut lately. Coach Robe said this. He said, ‘Everybody wants to sit down when it’s time to stand up.’

“Well, coach, let me tell you today. I’m here and I’m ready to stand up. I ain’t sitting down. It’s time to stand up. You were right. We have to stand up.”

Deggs made that powerful declaration Thursday in front of a large room full of Cajun fans, but really he made it to Robichaux’s family seated to his left as he stood at the podium ready to lead the program coach Robichaux saved 25 years earlier from NCAA probation.

“The second thing is this,” Deggs added, “Texas is our home, especially the Houston area. But if there’s one thing we learned through our travels is that home is where the heart is. If the last two weeks have showed us anything, our heart is in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“Y’all’s love … the Cajun Nation — your love pulled us out of Texas back over here,” Deggs told the big crowd at Russo Park’s stadium club Thursday. “I want you to know that.”

The third reason was Robichaux himself. He brought Deggs to be his hitting coach in 2012, despite Deggs being out of college baseball for over a year after being fired from Texas A&M staff with a drinking problem.

“This is my kind of place, my kind of town and coach Robichaux was my kind of guy,” Deggs said. “It’s an unbelievable honor to be back here.”

While Maggard again made it clear the search committee never intended to replace Robichaux, it was evident that embracing Robichaux’s biggest strengths was needed.

A trio of players — Brennan Breaux, Hayden Cantrelle and Gavin Bourgeois — were utilized by Maggard to gather the team’s thoughts for what UL’s next coach should look like.

“That was the one of the glaring points that they wanted,” Breaux said. “They wanted somebody — from the team as a whole — they wanted somebody who was more about the game of baseball than just the Xs and Os of baseball.

“They wanted somebody a little bit like coach Robe, who was more on the developmental side and that cared about them on a personal level, as well as producing a good product on the field.”

Maggard made it clear that winning is important, but was also sensitive throughout the search to Robichaux’s passion of developing players into responsible men.

“It was important we identified a head coach who pursues and cares about the hearts of our student-athletes as much if not more than their athletic abilities,” Maggard said. “And a coach who is committed to the academic success of the young men he brings to his amazing university.”

On the field, Deggs takes over a program that was 28-31 last season, missing NCAA regional play for the third straight season.

“We will be back in the business of the impossible, I promise you that,” Deggs said. “One team, one vision. It’s time to stand up Ragin’ Cajun nation.”

Matt Deggs Contract Terms