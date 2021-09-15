UL coach Billy Napier put it best when addressing his team Tuesday.

“The shine has worn off,” said Napier, whose Cajuns take on a winless Ohio squad at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cajun Field on ESPN. “We’ve got to roll our sleeves up, get our hands dirty here, get back to business here and really earn the right to win. I think that’s the whole key here.”

Indeed.

After getting beat by three touchdowns at Texas and needing to recover an onside kick to secure a three-point win over Nicholls, the days of living in the spotlight as a nationally ranked team are over for now.

It’s time to prove on the field this 2021 Ragin’ Cajuns team was worth all the fuss to begin with.

On paper, it certainly looked the part with virtually the entire starting lineup from a year ago back and more seasoned depth than any roster in school history.

And yet, the offense can’t seem to convert on third down and the defense is giving up 473 yards a game. Through two games, converting on third down against this once-stingy defense has looked easy.

“Eliminating the negatives on offense and then eliminating the explosive on defense,” Napier said. “ And how do you do that? That’s been our big focal point here. That comes down to really good communication, we have to eliminate the mental errors and we’ve got to improve our fundamentals and our techniques.”

All those comments make sense. The thing that doesn’t is, if any team should have good communication and few mental errors, why wouldn’t it be this one with all the experience on the field?

This was supposed to be a polished outfit everywhere except running back and maybe wide receiver. Something isn’t adding up.

Could all of us have overlooked how important consistency in the coaching staff is when evaluating this team? Is the defense still reeling from such changes as coordinator Patrick Toney no longer coaching the safeties and new coaches everywhere on defense except the line?

“Yeah, that’s a big part of it," Napier said. "No different than having a first-year starter or even a guy who maybe is playing as a rookie. That’s essentially what you’ve got here. I think that’s one of the areas that we’ll continue to get better is our gameday operation.

“We took some steps forward in week two in those areas in particular. It takes repetition. We’re not different than the players. Certainly, repetition is the mother of all learning.”

That possible explanation may be bleeding into another one. It’s pretty obvious the opposition worked hard on some UL film in the offseason and so far this year’s staff hasn’t yet effectively counterpunched.

“Yes, there’s no doubt,” Napier said. “We’ve got some wrinkles that we didn’t expect. That’s not just this year, right. That’s in general early in the season you’re going to get new things from the opponent.

“You’re always going to get a few things you don’t anticipate and that’s what makes these games early in the year really about being sound and making good adjustments.”

Essentially Thursday’s matchup brings together two teams in similar positions. UL lost by 20 points to a power five team in the opener and then won a close game to an FCS foe 27-24. Ohio lost by 20 points to a power five team in the opener and then lost a 28-26 nailbiter to an FCS opponent.

The Cajuns’ offense has only converted nine times in 27 tries on third down, while giving up a 19-for-31 conversion rate on third down.

Ohio is only 6-of-19 on third down, while its opponents have converted 15 times in 28 tries.

Neither team has endured a rash of turnovers – both minus-1 on season – and neither team has been heavily penalized with eight for UL and 12 for the Bobcats.

The bottom line is neither team has executed to their preseason expectations.

“They’ve played two pretty competitive games,” Napier said of Ohio. “You certainly can see the ability. They’re in good concepts. There’s no question. I think every team is a little bit like that right now depending on who you’ve played and where you’re team is at.”

UL coaches and players alike proclaimed Saturday’s performance wasn’t up to the Cajuns’ standards. The problem is neither were the Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State or Arkansas State wins last season.

Napier and UL’s faithful are hoping what they hope is the real version of the Ragin’ Cajuns makes a stand Thursday against Ohio before opening Sun Belt Conference play with a two-game road trip at Georgia Southern on Sept. 25 and then South Alabama a week later.

“We’ve got a good group of kids here relative to they want to please,” Napier said. “They’ve got ability, they’ve got opportunity, they’ve got desire, but I think the whole key here is to channel all of that to what actually works. We’re seeking more consistency. We are too inconsistent. We are too up and down. We have to put good plays back to back to back to back. We have to eliminate all of these things that are preventing us from having success.

“Our next opportunity to gain a little respect is Thursday night.”