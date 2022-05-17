The frustration was building, so the UL Ragin’ Cajuns decided to knock the door down with their legs in a 6-1 home win over Nicholls on Tuesday at Russo Park.
After stranding a runner on third base in each of the first three innings and then a fifth runner on second in the fourth, the Cajuns finally broke through with a four-run sixth inning seize control of the contest in a hurry.
"They outlast people," UL coach Matt Deggs said of his club, who snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. "They've done it all year. It's too bad - and I'm being for real - that we don't have a 162-game schedule, because this team is up for that.
"We needed that game tonight. It was 100 times better than a practice or an intrasquad against a team that hey, they've won some games over there this year. (Nicholls coach) Mike (Silva) is doing a good job."
The Cajuns stole four bases in that fourth and ended the game with a season-high 10 stolen bases – three shy of the school-record 13 set against Ouachita Baptist in 1988.
"We only take what teams present us and we were just presented that opportunity," Deggs said of the 10 steals.
The win improved UL to 31-20 on the season and avenged an earlier loss to Nicholls, which fell to 25-23 on the season.
The Cajuns, who outhit Nicholls 11-2 in the win, will now finish out the regular season by hosting Little Rock in a Sun Belt Conference series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"Pitching and defense, I was real proud of tonight," Deggs said. "They kept us in that game because we were fighting ourselves offensively - a little bit of a hangover. I had to rile the dugout a little bit there in the fourth or five and we finally responded. Our approach was off."
Carson Roccaforte got the decisive rally going with a walk and a stolen base.
Tyler Robertson followed with a bunt single and a stolen base. Kyle DeBarge knotted the game with a sacrifice fly to center, before Heath Hood gave UL the lead for good with an RBI double.
He promptly stole third and scored on Julian Brock’s sacrifice fly.
The fourth run came via Will Veillon’s bomb to left to account for UL’s only pinch-hit homer of the season.
"I've been feeling a couple of swings out the past few weeks," Veillon said. "I had some finger trouble and coach Deggs got with me Monday when we were at Rice. He tweaked a couple of things and it's been feeling really good. The more I do it, I've just been getting more comfortable with it. Today was kind of the first day I got to see it in the game. It feels like it's working well."
Veillon stayed in the game and encored that blast with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for a five-run cushion.
"Well, Veillon was a little spiteful I think," Deggs said. "That was, 'Hey man, put me in the lineup.' He even banged my hand when he came around third. I kind of liked it.
"I think Veillon stole the show tonight. His early work was tremendous."
For the record, Veillon denied it.
"I wouldn't say that," he responded. "I have been in and out, battling with a couple of things. The lineup is real competitive. There are a lot of guys in this lineup that can hit."
Nicholls held a 1-0 lead since the top of the third. UL starter Austin Perrin got the first eight batters out, but then Dane Simon homered off the old scoreboard.
Incredibly, the Colonels wouldn’t get another base hit until the top of the eighth with a Austin Trahan single.
Perrin allowed one run on one hit, one walk and struck out three in three innings. Jeff Wilson followed with two perfect innings.
"I thought AP gave us a good start," Deggs said of Perrin. "His stuff was good tonight. It was for real. I wanted to get (Wilson) back on the horse and I thought he had good stuff."
Chipper Menard finished things off by pitching the final four innings – allowed one hit, two walsk and striking out two – to earn the victory to move to 5-1 on the season.
"That's what I expected to do," Menard said. "I expected to help out our bullpen after a very long weekend at Texas State. It was good to help the boys get back on track with the victory tonight.
"We worked some fastballs, a bunch of breakers. Just get ground balls, put it on the ground. We've got a good defense."