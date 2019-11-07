The closer to the finish line the UL Ragin’ Cajuns get, it appears the more focused junior Levi Lewis gets.

On Thursday night against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., the left-hander from Baton Rouge was razor sharp in a 48-7 demolition over the Chanticleers.

“Levi was lights-out,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “That’s by far his best performance since I’ve been here. You could just see that he’s had a little edge about him lately. He’s focused.”

+2 On this special night, even the few blemishes worked out well for the Cajuns The home team might disagree, but yes, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns did a few things wrong during their 48-7 steamrolling of Coastal Carolina on Thurs…

Lewis and the rest of the offense was apparently a bit disappointed in their performance in the 31-3 homecoming win over Texas State last Saturday.

Napier could see it in his quarterback’s face all week in practice.

“It means a lot to him to play well for his teammates,” Napier said. “When he misses a handful here or there, it hurts him. I think he prepared and practiced maybe better than he has in a long time. I hope he continues to play that well.”

The Cajuns are now 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Sun Belt play, now just three wins away from securing a return trip to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

It wasn’t like UL’s offense was poor against Texas State, collecting 24 first downs, 296 yards rushing and 183 in the air.

UL passing game features 14 different players with at least one catch in blowout win In what has been building as an historic season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, one of the few question marks still remaining has been the depth of …

But the score was only 10-3 at the half. That was not the case Thursday when the offense scored on every possession not stopped by the end of a half.

“I kind of just knew coming in I was going to have to pass the ball,” Lewis said. “I feel like I know what’s at stake. I played angry. I play better when I’m angry and that’s what ended up happening. I took it as such.

“We know what’s at stake. We know what’s ahead of us and we took care of what’s in front of us.”

The Cajuns had an idea Coastal’s defensive strategy would be to limit UL’s dominating rushing attack. From the first play from scrimmage, Lewis was on point, foiling the Chanticleers’ plan through the air.

“Levi kind of knew that was the plan,” Napier said. “He did a good job of spreading the ball around. We neutralized the pressures. The opening play of the game, they ran a unique pressure. We picked it up and the ball was out of our hand. We had good rhythm. We kept them (CCU defense) off balance of the night.”

Lewis said there was no extra emphasis on getting more receivers involved in this matchup, although he and backup Jaiave Magalei completed passes to 14 different targets in the win.

“No, we just took what they gave us,” Lewis said. “We knew coming in, it was going to end up being like that. If they tried to stop the run, we were going to have the passing game.

“Every time coach calls a play, it’s like that almost every time. We just so happened to end up running the ball and that’s the right decision. Today, it just so happened that a lot of guys got a lot of touches.”

Almost every time, Lewis made the right choice. The result was setting career bests in completions, yards and touchdown, not to mention establishing a new school record for completion percentage in a game at 86.7 percent.

Lewis was 26-of-30 passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. He also ran it four times for 13 yards and a fourth touchdown.

“Just trying to get to the point of being perfect,” Lewis said. “I’m still angry at throws and incompletions that I made and I’m going to get better from it.”

Still not satisfied … focused.