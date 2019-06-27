UL rolls out new fan-friendly concession price menu

UL Athletics will roll out a new fan-friendly concessions menu for the 2019-20 Ragin’ Cajuns athletic calendar, highlighted by hot dogs, popcorn and potato chips available for $1 each to all fans at Cajun Field. Special prices and deals, including on draft and canned beer, will be available at all home events, where applicable.

The overall fan favorites menu also includes: bottled water, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pretzels, nachos, fountain soda, 16-ounce domestic beer cans, Frito chili pies and ICEEs. All items are available for purchase for $3 or less under the new pricing structure.

All specialty pricing will be available to fans as pregame festivities take place during fan fast activities at Russo Park.

Additionally, new premium items such as crawfish nachos, turkey legs, po’boys, jambalaya and shrimp & grits will be on-sale to fans at prices ranging from $4 to $8.