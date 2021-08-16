Luc Godin has officially been named as the program’s 10th head coach, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard announced on Monday.
Godin, who spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at Tyler Junior College, served as associate head coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s program from 2017-20.
While at Tyler, he was primarily responsible for on-court coaching, using data analytics to breakdown matches and writing scouting reports for the team. During the 2020-21 season, the team posted a perfect 13-0 record, including a 7-0 mark away from home.
Godin coached 11 All-Americans, two National Player of the Year recipients and helped the team win five national team championships while on staff at Tyler.
In his first stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s program, he helped lead the team to three winning seasons, including a 21-10 mark during the 2018-19 campaign. The team’s win total that year marked the most victories in a single season since 2012.