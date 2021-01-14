The temperatures were even too low Monday for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team to practice.
“It was just so cold,” coach Gerry Glasco said, “but we did scrimmage Tuesday, because I didn’t want to take two days off in a row and we had already given them Wednesday off because it was the first day of class.”
After all, chilly or not, Glasco’s softball team has a much-anticipated season to get ready for.
As of now, that season is supposed to begin on Feb. 12, but that too remains in question.
But while COVID-19 and the financial issues that come along with the pandemic are affecting athletic programs across the country in many ways, there are only a few softball questions around Glasco’s 2021 squad as the Ragin’ Cajuns finish up their first week of preseason practice.
For starters, it’s a veteran of all veteran teams. Experience is everywhere you look.
“It’s the oldest college team you’ll ever see,” Glasco said. “We might be the oldest team in the history of college softball.”
And so far in early January scrimmages, also perhaps the most talented in school history.
With that said, no coach is completely void of issues to resolve.
During the fall, Glasco said incumbent Alissa Dalton kept her job at shortstop against former Arizona State senior standout Jade Gortarez. The expectation is one will eventually be the shortstop and the other the third baseman. The timetable for that decision remains unclear.
“Nothing’s changed there,” Glasco said. “I’m right where I was in the fall. Right now, I think I’m going to go every other game with Dalton at short one game and Gortarez at third and then flip them for the next game for the first 15 or 20 games maybe, but that could change.”
Either way, both are expected in the lineup and any changes certainly has nothing to do with Dalton’s approach or production.
“Dalton has been unbelievable,” Glasco said. “She had a phenomenal fall. The in the first scrimmage the other day, she hit two home runs and goes 4-for-4. In her fourth year, she’s really matured and has become the player that’s doing everything right.”
Exiting the fall, returning senior second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink was a question after offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, but she’s responded well so far.
“I was expecting her to be 70 to 80 percent based off how she said she felt in the fall, but she looks great at practice,” Glasco said. “Her defense looks great. I would say she’s at 95 percent.”
There are also decisions to make in the outfield.
“It’s going to work itself out,” Glasco said. “We’ve got a lot of really good outfielders, which is a really good problem to have with COVID.
“I’m tickled that we’ve got five or six kids competing out there.”
As of now, it appears to be a five-for-three battle between South Carolina transfer Karly Heath, Arizona transfer Jenna Kean, Georgia transfer Ciara Bryan, Raina O’Neal and Kendall Talley.
“In her first scrimmage here, Ciara Bryan made the best catch I’ve seen in our outfield in four years,” Glasco said.
The biggest question, however, remains the battle for the No. 2 pitcher behind ace Summer Ellyson. In the fall, it was a dead heat between Heath, Kandra Lamb, Arizona transfer Vanessa Foreman and junior Casey Dixon.
“That battle is going to be the most interesting part of spring preseason in my opinion,” he said. “This is wide open. Coming out of fall and into spring, those four kids were really even.”
Glasco is hoping for a clear winner by early February.
“I hope somebody emerges as the clear number two,” Glasco said. “What normally happens when you go by committee is that you don’t have confidence in any of them to go five, six, seven innings. I really hope one of those kids emerges and gives (pitching coach) Mike (Roberts) the confidence to say, ‘This is our number two pitcher.’ For me, that’s the best-case scenario.”
If that happens, Glasco said Roberts would then identify someone to be Ellyson’s primary reliever when needed and another to be the number two’s primary replacement.
“I just don’t think a committee is the best interest of our program, but if no one emerges, that’s what we’ll have to do,” he said.
Lamb, who redshirted last season, made the first statement with four one-hit innings in her first January outing, but still walked four.
“The conditioning program has totally reshaped her body since she was a freshman,” Glasco said of Lamb. “I’ve never ever seen her throw over 65 and she was throwing 67-68. She looked like a million dollars. She’s still got to eliminate the walks. Her walks is what concerns me at this point.”
Another concern is infielder Melissa Mayeux, who didn’t return from France until Wednesday and then must go into a quarantine, “so she’s basically going to be two weeks behind everybody else and she was already going to be one fighting for her position.”
COVID and/or injuries will likely require depth, but there certainly aren’t a lot of unclaimed positions. If that depth isn’t tested, the best-case scenario could be players capable of starting being redshirted to enhance future rosters.
Take, for instance, freshman shortstop Kyleigh Sand.
“She looks so good, but how do you beat out Gotarez and Dalton?” Glasco said. “I don’t think there’s anything she can do to beat them out. But she sure makes you excited about next year, knowing you’ve got her coming in to start when we lose Dalton and Gortarez.”