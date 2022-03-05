Southern Mississippi pitcher Hunter Riggins continued his mastery of opposing batters Saturday at Russo Park against the UL Ragin' Cajuns.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior right-hander threw a complete game shutout for the Golden Eagles, who evened the series with a 5-0 win in Game 2.
Riggins (3-0) scattered six hits and struck out five while walking only one to lower his ERA to 0.31.
"First of all, you have to tip your hat to the arm who just threw for Southern Miss," said UL assistant coach Seth Thibodeaux, who took over after Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs was ejected late in the game. "Riggins competed, man. We kept his pitch count down. He probably had four single-digit innings."
Riggins threw 70 of his 100 pitches for strikes and induced 14 groundball outs. As good as he was, the Cajuns still had several scoring opportunities.
UL (6-5) got the leadoff hitter on base in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, but Riggins escaped trouble each time. Southern Miss turned two double plays. In the fourth, UL shortstop Kyle DeBarge led off with a single but was caught stealing.
"We had some really good at-bats," Thibodeaux said. "We lined out to some spots. We got doubled-up on a ball that has hit 100 mph to second base. Against a really good arm, you need some things to fall for you, and that didn't happen."
Leadoff hitter Gabe Montenegro went 3 for 5 with a run scored for Southern Miss (7-3). Clean-up hitter Danny Lynch was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Slade Wilks was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
UL starting pitcher Dylan Theut (0-2) pitched out of jams in the first and second innings before allowing two runs in the fourth.
Jacob Schultz followed with three innings of scoreless relief and three strikeouts.
"He made some pitches when he needed to," Thibodeaux said of Theut. "He got himself in some tough situations by not executing on some pitches, but he also executed some pitches to get out of trouble. He did good enough for us to be successful.
"Schultz was awesome. He did exactly what we needed him to do. If there's a hairy situation, he's going to get you out of it. He did exactly that, and he's going to do it for us over and over again this year."
Six Cajuns had a hit, and UL trailed only 2-0 in the eighth inning.
In the eighth, UL had two runners in scoring position when Heath Hood and Julian Brock singled, but Rigdon preserved the shutout, the first time the Cajuns have been shut out at home since a loss to Louisiana Tech in February 2020.
Thibodeaux hopes to see an inspired UL team take the field Sunday in Game 3.
"Look, it's starting to get hot now," he said. "The crowds are big. I want to see the guys execute and play with some fire and passion to win a series at home.
"Sweeping Southern Miss is extremely difficult. Winning a series against Southern Miss is the goal now. We have an opportunity to do that tomorrow. We have to make sure we perform on Sunday."