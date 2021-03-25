While everyone else in the Sun Belt Conference began league play last weekend, UL and Coastal Carolina gets going with the second season at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.

The visiting Chanticleers come in 13-6, while the Cajuns are 11-10.

“They play in a great system,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of Coastal. “They play a lot like we do, it’s fast, hard, loose. They can run the ball out of the ballpark, they can run, they’re very dynamic, so they present a challenge in multiple ways. You’ve got to be able to defend a lot of different things.”

So far this season, Coastal has three hitters – Parker Chavers (.346, 2 HRs, 21 RBIs, 7 SBs), BT Riopelle (.343, 3 HRs, 9 RBIs, 6 SBs) and Eric Brown (.324, 6 HRs, 18 RBIs) - off to great starts, compared to just one for the Cajuns in Ben Fitzgerald (.343, 5 HRs, 11 RBIs).

“I think we’re still a long way from what we’re capable of being,” Deggs said. “We’re capable of doing some great stuff offensively, but our consistency levels just haven’t been there. You’ve got to be able to string together several at-bats in a row. I haven’t seen that from these guys. That’s something we’ve got to work to do.”

As a team, Coastal is hitting .268 with 141 runs scored, 33 doubles, seven triples, 28 homers and 26 stolen bases. UL counters with .241, 93 runs, 36 doubles, five triples, 18 homers and 35 steals.

“First and foremost, it starts in the strike zone,” Deggs said of Coastal’s offense. “The way to stay any type of running game or any kind of dynamic offense is you get the hitter.”

Coastal’s pitching has a 4.50 ERA and opponents are batting .250 with 77 walks and 177 strikeouts in 176 innings. UL is better in almost each of those categories with a 3.98 team ERA, .221 opponents batting average and 201 strikeouts in 192 innings, but the Cajuns have issued 103 walks.

“Just recently, walks have kind of been a theme for us and I know we’re better than that and we can correct it,” Deggs said.

The Chanticleers have two pitchers with five starts in Nick Parker (1-1, 3.71, 14 K, 26.2 IP) and Jacob Maton (2-2, 5.16, 22 K,, 22.2 IP), while Casey Green (0-0, 5.62, 7 Ks, 8 IP) is next with three starts. All three are right-handers.

Southpaw Reid VanScoter (2-00, 1.96 ERA, 13 K, 18.1 IP), though, is slated to start Friday for his second start of the season.

The Cajuns have established a clear-cut ace in Spencer Arrighetti (3-1, 1.01, 32 Ks, 26.2 IP). Carter Robinson (1-1, 3.20, 20 K, 25.1 IP) has consistently pitched on Sundays, while true freshman Hayden Durke (2-2, 6.20 ERA, 26 K, 20.1 IP) began on Friday and only threw two innings last Saturday against TCU.

“I think Durkey needs a little rest and catch his breath a little bit and get back to who he is,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to remember, he’s just a freshman. A lot has been asked of him. He’s handled it for the most part really, really well. He’s handled everything he controls outstandingly well.

“Obviously we need him, but we need to get him back refocused and reenergized and feeling good about himself.”

The unique thing about the conference season for Deggs is UL didn’t play any league games during the 2020 shortened season. In fact, it’s been seven years since Deggs went through a Sun Belt season in terms of familiarity with the league’s personnel.

“It’ll be a battle,” Deggs said. “It’s dog eat dog in this league. You look at Little Rock. They just swept Texas State, who was picked to win the league. Every team is capable of beating anybody.

“It’ll be the be the team that plays the hardest, is the most consistent and is willing to do whatever it takes every single weekend to get the job done. That’ll be the team that wins this league.”