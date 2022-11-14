When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, it’s going to be an extra special day for Seminoles’ Director of Athletics Michael Alford.
From working for the Dallas Cowboys and the Anaheim Angels to stints at such collegiate powerhouses as USC, Oklahoma and Alabama, Alford’s life in athletics has allowed him to experience many parts of the country.
One of them was the heart of Cajun Country in Lafayette.
“The people of Lafayette were so good to me and my family,” the 1998 graduate of Acadiana High said. “Those are special friends and special memories for sure.”
As a sophomore in high school, Alford came to Lafayette from Memphis because his father Louie was associate athletic director at then-USL under athletic director Terry Don Phillips.
Before making the move, his father surveyed the area and decided Acadiana High was the place for his son.
And Alford still cherishes the many memories of his high school years of playing centerfield and wide receiver for the Wreckin’ Rams.
“Being able to play for coach (Bill) Dotson and coach (Scott) McCullough and coach (James) Simmons and coach (Ted) Davidson, they were just great people that really made an impact on you,” Alford said.
With a father who was a former college football player, coach and then athletic director, Alford appreciated the value of coaching at an early age.
“Those coaches were special,” Alford said. “I can’t tell you how much they poured into us. That’s something that still really stands out. In those days in high school, you couldn’t have played for a group of men of better character.
“Looking bad, it just kind of shaped who I am today and how I go about evaluating or building programs. I want to make sure I surround our student-athletes with people of high character. I got to experience it there.”
Despite his climb to being one of the top collegiate fundraisers in the nation, Alford has been able to follow the Rams’ incredible football success over the years.
“Oh, without a doubt,” Alford said. “Talking to coach McCullough a couple weeks ago, I was teasing him about Matt being the head coach.
“Matt used to run around our field during practice. He was a kid and now he’s the head coach winning state championships. It’s crazy.”
The red-headed Alford still laughs about the transition period of fitting in during his transition into Cajun Country.
For example, there was an early visit into the home of football and baseball teammate Craig Martin.
“I’ll never forget, here’s a Memphis kid and in between two-a-days, we go to Craig’s house and the family is speaking French at their house,” Alford laughed.
“Coming home to my Dad, I remember saying, “Dad, what in the world is going on here?’”
No, Alford never learned to speak French, but he certainly heard plenty of it during his stay.
“We’re playing St. Martinville in baseball and the pitcher and shortstop are speaking French to each other and I’m like, ‘Are they putting a pickoff play on or what is going on here?’” Alford told.
McCullough remembers Alford “as a smart kid who understood sports” and “paid attention to what was going on” even as a high school athlete.
“I didn’t know he’d be an athletic director, but I knew he’d go into something like that, something in that line,” McCullough said.
He also remembered Alford as quite an athlete. The Rams haven't often thrown the ball over the years, but they did with Chad Anderson at quarterback and Alford at receiver.
“I remember my junior year against Lafayette High in the pouring down rain,” Alford said. “We won by one point and Doug Dotson blocked the extra point. I caught a little crossing pattern and took it call it 50 yards down their sideline for the touchdown to beat them. That one really sticks out and also beating Lafayette again my senior year and the Comeaux game that year.
“Chad Anderson – God rest his soul - and I really had a great game with a couple of touchdowns. We kind of torched them that night. So there’s a bunch that stick out in football and we still talk about them.”
In baseball, Alford especially remembers a game his sophomore season when he stole home to beat Holy Cross.
“I remember Chris Stevens was at the plate, he had two strikes on him and coach McCullough asked me, ‘Can you steal home?’” Alford detailed. “I said, ‘Yes sir.’ So he gave Chris the take signal and I remember Chris just looking at him.
“He gave the steal and the take signal … Chris just looked at me. I’m thinking, ‘Don’t hit the ball Chris because I’m stealing home.’”
Yes, Florida State playing the Cajuns gave Alford one more opportunity to communicate with his many friends from Cajun Country.
“Seeing the Ragin’ Cajuns come to town is special for me,” he said. “Unfortunately, my parents aren’t going to be able to make it, but they’ll be watching.
“Lafayette has a special place in our hearts and especially mine. Those were great times and seeing the growth of Louisiana programs, I’m always going to follow them.”
In many ways, settling at Florida State was a dream come true for Alford. As a kid, Memphis was in the old Metro Conference with Florida State and fell in love with the Seminoles’ baseball program.
Florida State didn’t recruit him in high school, so instead he accepted an offer from Mississippi State.
“I still remember when Ron Polk came down to sign him, the first thing Ron Polk asked me on the phone was, ‘Does he play more than one sport?’” McCullough said. “I said, ‘Why?’ and he said if he doesn’t play more than one sport, we don’t want him. I like two-sport guys.”
In reality, though, Alford’s entire professional career has been living a dream to an old sports junkie.
He played a role in the hiring of Pete Carroll at USC, as well as Nick Saban at Alabama while working for the late Mal Moore.
He worked for Jerry Jones in Dallas in addition to another football power in Joe Castiglione at Oklahoma.
It all began, though, with working for Phillips while getting his Master’s in sports administration at Arkansas.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some icons in our industry,” Alford said. “Terry Don still is today just a major influence on me. He’s somebody I can bounce things off of.
“I look back and it’s just a blessing to be at the right place at the right time to be able to experience some of those great things.”
While his principles going back to his high school days haven’t changed over the years, Alford said the climate for student-athletes certainly has since he played college baseball.
“We didn’t have social media,” he said. “You went 0-for-4 and you weren’t getting direct messaged on twitter constantly … You knew people were mad but you didn’t ever see them or hear from them.
“I feel for these young men and women. They have a bad game and to see what these people message them, it’s just not right.”
Also, when he played, it was still a novelty to play on ESPN, even for a program like Mississippi State.
“Now, every game’s on national television,” Alford said. “That’s changed for the better. The college experience is a great experience.
“We try to provide the very best experience we possibly can for our student-athletes.”