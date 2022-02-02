The only team UL hasn’t played in Sun Belt Conference competition is Little Rock, which the Ragin’ Cajuns meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jack Stephens Center in Arkansas.

The two teams were scheduled to play at the Cajundome on Jan. 8, but the Trojans were forced to cancel the game because of COVID-19 concerns during UL’s mid-afternoon shootaround to the game.

Despite playing Little Rock for the first time, UL coach Bob Marlin feels prepared for the matchup.

“We had a great plan in place and we’ve watched their games since then and will continue to move forward with our execution of our game plan as we head to Little Rock,” Marlin said. “So nothing will change there. We’ve got a pretty good feel how they play.”

Both teams are in need of momentum. The Cajuns are 9-10 overall and 4-5 in league play after a 3-0 start, while the Trojans (7-11, 2-4) have lost three of their last four. Their one win in that stretch was a 98-96 triple overtime win over UTA.

Through the recent struggles, Marlin maintains his team’s formula for winning isn’t the problem. It’s up to better execution.

“I felt like we got good shots the other night,” Marlin said. “I don’t really see offense as being a problem. We were able to press. We did a great job of turning them over and created opportunities for ourselves. It just come down to timely plays and making shots. We could have made a few more shots.”

Part of reversing that trend is getting more scoring from center Theo Akwuba, who is averaging 9.1 points and 8.7 rebounds on 49.5% shooting from the field. A year ago, he averaged 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds on 63% shooting from the field.

“Theo is a very bright kid,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “He’s a very good player. Statistically, he’s having the best year he’s had — even better than last year — with the exception of his field goal percentage. We’re getting him the ball at the basket. I think he’s getting a little bit in a hurry. That foot injury he had earlier in the year has affected his ability to get lift a little bit.

“He's getting a lot of attention when he catches the ball in the post. We have all the confidence in the world in Theo. He understands that.”

The biggest issue in getting swept by the two Georgia schools last weekend at home was poor free throw shooting — making only 23 of 43 attempts.

“The one thing you can’t do is you can’t get in their head too much,” Murphy said. “Ask a baseball coach, about a hitter.”

Freshman point guard Michael Thomas showed some bright spots, which will be something to monitor on this weekend’s trip to Arkansas.

“There’s no question we’ve seen some development in him,” Murphy said of Thomas. “He’s a great complement, he and Tra(jan Wesley) work off of each other very well. Mike as a point guard lives in the lane — which is what you want — he’s athletic. I think he’s a really good defender and he can shoot the ball. So he’s come along very much so.”