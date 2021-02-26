In the first half, it was Skyler Goodwin.
In the second half, it was Brandi Williams.
Taking turns worked just fine for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team Friday night in a 63-52 win over Little Rock in the Cajundome.
The victory earned UL its 12th straight victory to get to 13-5 overall and 12-1 in league play, while Little Rock dropped to 13-9 and 9-5.
“It’s never going to be a pretty game against Little Rock,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “It’s all about defense for them and for us too. They’re just tough to play against. Hopefully, we can repeat it tomorrow.”
The two teams will close out the regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome. If the Cajuns win or if Troy loses at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, it will secure the program’s first Sun Belt outright regular season championship ever.
“Tomorrow’s going to be a big day for the program,” Brodhead said. “For the past players too. These past players that came and never really got any recognition – never really won a conference. Now we have an opportunity to do that.
“I really want it for the kids. I’m excited for the opportunity. For all the guys who have been born and raised here and wondered, ‘Can we win one?’ I can promise you that if we do win one, it’ll be the first, but it won’t be the last.”
Goodwin posted 14 points in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting, and was obviously the target of Little Rock’s defense in the second half.
“That was it,” Brodhead said. “I think that was the biggest part of the game, her aggressiveness. She showed everybody that you can get down the lane line and you can score. You have to use fakes, different speed and different direction and all of that. You can’t just barrel in against them.”
That meant someone else had to help with the scoring and Williams obliged, hitting two 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 10 points as one of three double-digit scorers for the Cajuns.
“The team did a good job of driving into the lane and pitching it out,” Williams said. “Little Rock is the type of team that once you drive the lane, they’re going to hug you and everything like that.
“I’m the type of player, I’m not going to force anything. If I’m not scoring, I’m not scoring. I’m going to let the game come to me. They found me in the second half and my shot went in.”
Goodwin finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.
The other double-figure scorer was Ty’Reona Doucet with 10 points and nine rebounds.
UL held its own on the boards, only getting outrebounded 35-33, but outscored the Trojans 18-7 off turnovers and 26-18 in the lane.
The Trojans started out hot with jump shots and led 10-8 late in the first quarter. But once Goodwin got the Cajuns the lead with a strong finish in the first half to build a 23-15 lead with 2:55 left until half, UL never gave up the lead again.
“In the second quarter, we went to the zone and held them to six,” Brodhead said. “Then we stayed in the zone the rest of the way. We halfcourt trapped a little bit to try to get us some points.”
After committing eight turnovers in the first half, UL limited its turnovers to two in the second half, while forcing 18 for Little Rock.
“I think we’re going to come out aggressively (Saturday),” Williams said. “Everyone’s excited especially our seniors. We want to come out and shut them down early. We don’t want to get punched first. Like the coaches say, punch them first.
“We’re just excited to actually win something and get a ring.”