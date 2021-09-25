UL’s special teams have had their ups and downs thus far this season. The kicking game was certainly on point Saturday at Georgia Southern.

For one, kickoff specialist Nate Snyder delivered well-placed two touchbacks in the first half to show improvement in that area.

But the brightest spot among the special teams was the field goal block team.

“I thought in the kicking game, we were sound,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “And really the two blocked kicks were huge relative to how they affected the end of the game there.”

When Georgia Southern appeared to be tying the game at 14-all with 3:21 left until halftime, defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill blocked the extra point to keep it at 14-13.

Then when the Eagles were attempting a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, again UL delivered a blocked field goal thanks to Percy Butler to maintain the one-point lead at intermission.

It incredibly was UL’s first blocked field goal in 10 years.

Ironically, perhaps the biggest mistake for the Eagles in the game occurred with their field goal block unit on the field. With the Cajuns attempting a 24-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, Georgia Southern was flagged for a personal foul for leapfrogging the center.

One play later, Emani Bailey marched in for a 3-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead.

Roller coaster ride

At times, UL’s 28-20 win over Georgia Southern felt more like a roller coaster ride than a football team.

Every time, it appeared the Cajuns were about to take control, the Eagles answered and vice versa.

“It was a good team win,” Napier said of the topsy-turvy contest. “I think it’s healthy for our team to have to go through some adversity, as long as we win, right?”

Georgia Southern ruled the line of scrimmage early, but then the Cajuns bounced back to two straight touchdown drives.

Then just when UL hinted at a blowout win, a failed fourth-down try at the Cajuns’ 45 set up an Eagles’ touchdown drive to make it 14-13 at the half.

Then after the Cajuns responded with back-to-back touchdown drives to open the second half, the defense yielded a 76-yard touchdown run to Gerald Green to keep the home team close.

“That’s what I’m most proud of, we just kept playing,” Napier said. “We answered.”

Max Mitchell, wide receiver?

It might not have been noticeable on the television coverage of the game, but UL’s first touchdown of the third quarter was quite unique.

UL right tackle Max Mitchell – listed at 6-foot-5 and 297 pounds – lined up as a wide receiver.

As soon as the ball was snapped, he began waving his arms as if to encourage quarterback Levi Lewis to throw him the ball.

“That’s a play, it’s been around for a long time,” Napier said with a huge smile. “I’m not sure who the first coach was that I saw run that. Maybe it was (Gus) Malzahn. We ran that at Alabama the first play of overtime I think in ’14. We just felt like based off their empty check that it would be there and it was.”

Instead, Lewis threw it over the middle for a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Lumpkin of Atlanta.

“Awesome for Johnny Lumpkin being from Georgia to get that opportunity – specific play for him in his home state and well-executed,” Napier said.

Running game status

The Cajuns’ offense ran it for 129 yards on 37 carries for a modest average of 3.5 yards per carry.

Montrell Johnson led the way with 13 carries for 61 yards, while Bailey had five tries for 38 yards and a score. Chris Smith was limited to 11 carries for 23 yards.

“I would say great things don’t happen overnight,” Lewis said. “It’s a process. It’s no rush. When it happens, it happens and we’re going to roll with it. I feel like it’s rolling just fine. Our O-line, they’re blocking it well and our running backs are seeing it well. It’s going to come.”

Starting center Shane Vallot left the game shortly with an injury and was replaced by Landon Burton. Left tackle Carlos Rubio left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

A.J. Gillie replaced him again at guard, moving Ken Marks to left tackle.

“The game is the game,” Lewis said when asked if O-line injuries halted progress. “We’ve got guys ready to go. Our coaches are great coaches and got the young guys ready to roll. I don’t think that was a big issue.”