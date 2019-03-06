LAKE CHARLES It certainly wasn’t exactly how UL coach Tony Robichaux would have drawn it up.
Well, part of it was.
But when your season began 1-7, you take all the wins you can get, no matter how they come.
On Wednesday in Lake Charles, his Ragin’ Cajuns made it a four-game winning streak to get to 5-7 on the season, thanks to the biggest offensive explosion of the season in a 16-10 win over McNeese State.
All the offense was the good part. The other half of the win was UL led 11-1 before giving up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to cause the Cajuns to sweat before adding four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth to ice the victory.
Brennan Breaux powered that late four-run frame with a three-run home run. For the game, Breaux finished 3-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs.
Also enjoying a big day in the 13-hit attack was Orynn Veillon at 2-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs and Handsome Monica at 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.
As bad as the bullpen was at times, it never actually gave up the lead, allowing starter Blake Schultz to still notch the win. Schultz gave up one run on two hits, walked three and struck out three in five innings.
The staff ended the game with a good performance as well with Michael Leaumont allowed no run, no hits, one walk and struck out two in 1.2 innings to collect the save.
Sandwiched in between those two arms, however, was five mostly ineffective performances. As a staff, UL pitching walked 10 batters in the game. In McNeese’s eight-run sixth, the Cowboys only had four hits.
The Cowboys actually outdid UL with eight pitchers used in the loss that dropped McNeese to 8-5 on the season.
With the win, UL now put itself in position to actually get above .500 on the season with a sweep of Loyola-Marymount over the weekend at Russo Park, beginning at 6:30 Friday.