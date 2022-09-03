1. Eric Garror is really good
It’s not something anyone in these parts ever really doubted, but if so, it was confirmed again in Saturday’s win over Southeastern. First, Garror returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown. Then he contributed heavily to limiting the Lions to 7 points with a leaping interception early in the fourth quarter. He led a secondary that limited SLU’s passing attack to 149 yards on 22-of-35 passing with two interceptions.
2. Long way to go offensively
After the first two possessions, all signed pointed to the fancy new explosive offense UL fans were hoping for with Chandler Fields as the starting quarterback. Unfortunately, very little good happened after that. The running game showed some signs with 133 yards, but failed to produce in key short-yardage situations. It was great to see tight end Johnny Lumpkin enjoy a big day with five catches, but no wide receiver had more than two catches.
3. Defense still carries load
Much like has been the case over the last two seasons, the defense shouldered the biggest burden in Saturday’s win. First, defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan’s crew helped set the tone with a pair of three-and-outs to open the game. That gave the offense room to build a 10-0 lead. Then when the offense stalled the rest of the way, the defense came up with many key stops, as well as two stifling interceptions by Eric Garror and Amir McDaniel. All told, the defense only allowed 13 first downs, 7 points and 260 total yards.