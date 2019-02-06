Catcher
Senior Lexie Comeaux finished last season on fire, ending up at .303 with six homers and 32 RBIs. She's one of the true leaders of the team. She'll certainly get her share of chances to lead behind the plate, but junior transfer Julie Rawls is making the move from outfield to catcher as well. She brings a ton of athleticism and a unique left-handed throwing motion to that position.
First base
This is expected to primarily be a two-player rotation. One is returning sophomore Kourtney Gremillion and the other is slugging sophomore Bailey Curry. Gremillion is smoother with the glove, while Curry figures to be one of UL's top power hitters this spring.
Second base
Sophomore Casidy Chaumont is expected to be the starter, but she'll need to show more consistency than last year's .207 average. Jolie Readeaux and Comeaux could be options here as well. Brittany Holland would provided another top-notch option here, but another knee injury has sidelined her again.
Third base
Barring injury, Kara Gremillion (.308, 1 HR, 24 RBIs last year) figures to be the everyday player on the hot corner.
Shortstop
Ditto at shortstop. Junior Alissa Dalton is also expected to start every day.
Outfield
There will likely be more flexibility in the outfield than the on the left side of the infield, but that will likely depend more on performance and game situations. Senior transfer from Texas A&M Keeli Milligan owns left and junior Texas A&M transfer Sarah Hudek will start most games in right. After sitting out last season after transferring from Texas Tech, sophomore Raina O'Neal figures to start in center. But sophomore Aeriyl Mass is expected to get plenty of playing time and Comeaux and Readeaux could also be an option in the outfield.
Designated player
This could be a revolving door. Curry will certainly fill this role when not a first, as will Gremillion. Comeaux, Readeaux and all the outfielders could fill in here as well.
Pitcher
Once the news broke in December that Oregon's All-American transfer Megan Kleist won't play until the 2020 season, Summer Ellyson knew she'd be continuing her role as the staff's clear-cut ace. The question is who will take over the No. 2, a role that typically changes several times during the course of a season.
The list of candidates would include the sophomore duo of Carrie Boswell (3-2, 2.92, 36 IP last season) and Casey Dixon (9-3, 2.81, 82.1 IP) and Australian freshman Kandra Lamb.
Senior left-hander Alison Deville is another option.