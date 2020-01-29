MIAMI — Elijah McGuire knows he will not play in the biggest game of his life, and yet here he is talking about serendipity and things that were meant to be.
It was not too long ago the former University of Louisiana star running back was out of work and nervous about what was to come next. The New York Jets, the team who drafted him in the sixth round in 2017, cut him at the end of training camp. The Cleveland Browns quickly signed him to their practice squad, promoted him to the active roster for one game, then released him midway through the 2019 season.
So this has been a strange year for McGuire, who was forced to reckon with rejection for the first time in his football life. But as he wore his Kansas City Chiefs uniform a few days before his new team gets set to play for its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, he spoke as a man who appreciated his path.
“It’s everybody’s dream to make it to the Super Bowl and to play in the league,” McGuire said. “I’m a first-hand witness, man, it’s not easy. It’s very hard to get to this stage, to this point, in the NFL.”
McGuire did not play a single snap in his third NFL season, and that will not change this week. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad in late November, and he’s been there ever since, meaning he will take the Super Bowl in from the sidelines.
Back when the Jets first released him, McGuire had his choice between going to Cleveland or Kansas City, and he chose the former because he could follow his old Jets running backs coach — former Southern University head coach Stump Mitchell.
He took the roundabout way to his current team, but McGuire feels like he’s found the right place — and it turns out it’s a place that has had its eye on him for some time.
“I loved Elijah coming out (of UL),” said Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. “He was a great player. What he did for his entire four-year career, he did a hell of a job. I liked him, because he’s one of those guys that can catch the ball out of the backfield and does a great job of blocking.
“And hell, when the ball is in his hands, you can see the outcome of what he does.”
Shortly after he was signed, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he thought McGuire fit the type of mold his team looks for in their backs. Kansas City running backs coach Deland McCullough echoed those sentiments, and said he’s looking forward to seeing what McGuire can do in the offense after he’s had a full offseason with the team.
There was a time when McGuire made football look like an easy game to master.
He led the state in rushing during his senior year at Vandebilt Catholic in Houma, averaging 11.8 yards per carry on his way to 2,603 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. He carried that over with the Ragin’ Cajuns, finishing his college career as the school’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,968) and total touchdowns (52). McGuire had more than 700 carries as a collegiate running back, and averaged better than six yards every time he ran with the ball.
His experience in the NFL has humbled him, experiencing what it was like to be on the outside looking in for the first time. But he’s also learned from that experience.
“I knew that in this league everything is unknown,” McGuire said. “It was unexpected, but you’ve got to expect the unexpected. This is what I signed up for. That’s how this business works.”
And though he won’t be on the field, he’s in a place where he could wind up achieving his sport’s ultimate goal this Sunday. He didn’t imagine he would experience a Super Bowl this quickly, and this year has taught him he may never experience it again.
McGuire is making sure to soak up every little moment for the stories he’ll tell one day tell his kids. He is asked what he would tell a younger version of himself about the path to this point, and he reminds himself in the moment that he feels he is right where he belongs.
“I would do everything the same,” McGuire said.