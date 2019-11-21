INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are trying to equal the best 11-game mark in the program’s history – going 9-2 in 1976. More importantly, UL would clinch a second consecutive trip to the Sun Belt championship game with a win over Troy on Saturday.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s secondary vs. Troy’s passing game. Troy QB Kaleb Barker has 30 TDs passing and 3,152 yards, which would be the most by a Trojans’ quarterback since the program joined the Division I ranks.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL WR Ja’Marcus Bradley remains the top target with 537 yards and 5 TDs on 39 receptions, while RB Elijah Mitchell has emerged as the backfield’s top performer with 143 carries for 874 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Troy: LB Carlton Martial leads the defense with 101 total tackles, including 16.5 stops behind the line, four sacks, three interceptions, three quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
FACTS & FIGURES
Troy running back DK Billingsley dominates the Trojans’ rushing attack with 819 yards and 9 TDs … While UL’s receiving corps only has five targets with more than 83 yards receiving on the season, Troy has eight, led by Kaylon Geiger with 802 yards and 5 TDs and Khalil McClain with 7 TDs ...UL’s rushing offense ranks sixth nationally at 278.4 yards per game, as well as 11th nationally in total offense (488.4) and 12th in scoring offense (38.2) … UL’s 34 rushing touchdowns is third nationally … Cajun QB Levi Lewis is 164-of-250 passing for 1,907 yards and 16 TDs to make him the sixth quarterback in program history to toss at least 15 TDs in a season … Both offenses are strong in third-down conversions – both at 50 percent, while UL’s defense is only allowing 35 percent to opposing offenses and Troy’s defense 43 percent … Troy has scored at least 100 points in each quarter this season, except the third quarter with 67 points, while UL has scored the most in the second quarter (120) … Troy’s defense has recorded 29 sacks and allowed 19, while UL’s defense has collected 21 sacks and allowed 10 … UL’s defense is allowing 18.1 points per game, compared to 38.2 for Troy’s defense … UL owns the series lead over Troy 11-9, including 4-4 in Troy and 5-7 at Cajun Field.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
15 – Number of red-zone touchdowns so far this season for Troy’s offense, which leads the nation.
41 – Number of different starters so far this season by Troy, including 22 on defense, which is the ninth-largest figure nationally.
30 – Number of touchdown passes by Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker through 10 games, which is the most is Trojans’ Division I history and second most in Sun Belt history.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Red-hot offense
Troy has scored 112 points over its last two games, which ranks second nationally behind Ohio State’s 129.
2 – Road warriors
The Cajuns secured the program’s first undefeated road regular season in school history, while the Trojans have won the most Sun Belt road games (34) than any team in the league since 2006.
3 – Turnover team
Since the start of the 2016 season, Troy’s defense has forced 102 turnovers, which ranks second nationally in that span.
4 – Red Zone superlatives
So far in the month of November, Troy’s offense leads the nation with 15 touchdowns, a 100 percent scoring percentage and 12 passing touchdowns.
SCHEDULES
TROY (5-5, 3-3)
Aug. 31 Campbell W, 43-14
Sept. 14 Southern Miss L, 47-42
Sept. 21 At Akron W, 35-7
Sept. 28 Arkansas State L, 50-43
Oct. 5 at Missouri L, 42-10
Oct. 16 South Alabama, W 37-13
Oct. 26 At Georgia State L, 52-33
Nov. 2 At Coastal Carolina L, 36-35
Nov. 9 Georgia Southern W, 49-28
Nov. 16 At Texas State, W 63-27
Nov. 23 at Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Nov. 29 Appalachian State, 5 p.m.
UL (8-2, 5-1)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6
Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24
Oct. 9 Appalachian State L, 17-7
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State W, 37-20
Nov. 2 Texas State W, 31-3
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina W, 48-7
Nov. 16 At South Alabama W, 37-27
Nov. 23 Troy, 4 p.m.
Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 43, Troy 37
Certainly not volunteering for one, but the Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t actually been involved in a good new-fashioned offensive shootout all season. If there’s going to be one, this is the most likely candidate. This is the most efficient passing attack UL’s defense has faced this season. Troy’s defense has shown some improvement of late, but has still allowed more than 28 points in a game five times this season. Also, UL’s defense has been battling some key injuries of late as well. Plus, shouldn’t wrapping up a division title happen in dramatic fashion?